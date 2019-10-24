Q: Does David Letterman own Big Sky Ski Resort in Montana?
A: No, although he does have a ranch in Montana.
Q: Where do I send a letter to the pope?
A: You can address it to His Holiness, Pope Francis, Apostolic Palace, 00120 Vatican City.
Q: Does Dave Boesen work for the Waterloo Fire Department?
A: No. Boesen worked for Waterloo Fire Rescue from 1986 to 2012.
Q: Did the city of Waterloo Traffic Department change the timing of traffic lights in downtown Waterloo within the last couple of months? Seems like we have to stop at every intersection now.
A: Downtown signals were recently updated for overall efficiency based on traffic volumes. Traffic volume and patterns have changed since the last retiming 20 years ago. Some low-volume side streets might no longer have priority over major movements. Waterloo Traffic Operations keeps monitoring and fine-tuning the timings to the extent possible. Traffic officials said residents can submit ideas and report problems through the Traffic Operations page on the city website.
Q: My father died in May. The house he lived in and owned had military and homestead credit on the taxes. My sister just moved in without changing the deed or title. Will she keep getting those credits. Is that legal?
A: The current homestead and military tax credits should be removed, according to the Black Hawk County Assessor’s office. If an heir is residing in a property they have inherited, they may be eligible for the homestead tax credit without the property being in their name. A new application will need to be filled out by the heir and the will/inheritance information will need to be on file in the Clerk of Court’s office or recorded in the Black Hawk County Recorder’s Office. Further information can be found in Iowa Code Section 425.11 and Iowa Administrative Code 701.80. To further verify if someone would qualify, please contact the Black Hawk County Assessor’s office at (319) 833-3006.
Q: Why do I keep getting calls from Apple talking about suspicious activities on my computer when I don’t even own a computer?
A: Unfortunately, that’s because it’s a scam that still works. People have given thousands of dollars to scammers who claim to be able to remotely “fix” what’s wrong with their computer. Good for you for not falling for it.
Q: I’m a resident of Cedar Falls and the DNR is having an urban deer hunt. If I see a big deer in my backyard can I shoot it and keep it?
A: Well, that’s certainly a loaded question. Whether it’s a big deer or a small deer in your yard, you cannot legally shoot it unless your property is large enough to meet the requirements for legal hunting within the city limits. You would need to check with the DNR and the city of Cedar Falls to see if your property qualifies.
Q: Is the newsprint in the paper getting lighter or is it just my imagination?
A: There has been no change in ink.
