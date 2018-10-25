Q: Can you print everyone who is running in the Nov. 6 election?
A: The ballot ran in the Oct. 18 paper.
Q: We live in the southern part of Waterloo, the Klingaman addition. We used to vote in the Lutheran Church on West Fourth and Ridgeway, which is no longer there. Where do we go to vote now?
A: Klingaman Park is in Waterloo Ward 1, Precinct 6, which votes at Cedar Valley Community Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., east entrance. Anyone with questions about their polling place can check it easily on the Black Hawk County Election Office website or by calling the election office.
Q: Does La Porte City have an ordinance preventing semi traffic on Main Street?
A: No.
Q: Are city vehicles exempt from paying parking meters?
A: Waterloo city vehicles are not required to plug parking meters. Frankly, we fail to see why it would make sense to have the city give its employees money to pay meters so someone can collect it from the meter and give it back to the city.
Q: Regarding the Denver ambulance service, which is supposed to be a volunteer service. I see in the council minutes most of the ambulance crew members receive an ambulance incentive pay. Is this still considered a volunteer?
A: Denver’s ambulance service is considered a volunteer ambulance service. The volunteers do get an annual incentive payment based on years of service and hours carried.
Q: I’m on the “Do Not Call” list but get up to 15 telemarketing calls a day. Isn’t this against the law for them to be calling?
A: It depends on who’s calling. According to the Federal Trade Commission, “The do-not-call provisions do not cover calls from political organizations, charities, telephone surveyors or companies with which a consumer has an existing business relationship.” And that existing relationship can be a very slight one.
Q: What hours is West High in session?
A: West High is “in session” Monday through Friday from 7:45 to 2:45, said Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas. In addition to these regular hours, West offers a few programs (marching band, Air Force JROTC, strength and conditioning, etc.). Some of those start as early as 6:30 a.m. West also has multiple after-school programs including clubs, athletics, speech, theater and countless others that are in the building regularly until 9 or 10 p.m. Thomas said the campus is very active and “regular hours” are hard to pin down with an operation as large and diverse as West High School.
Q: On the north side of Greenhill Road, just west of the intersection with Progress Avenue, are beautiful red trees. What kind of trees are those?
A: There are several groupings of Euonymus alatus — known commonly as Burning Bush or Winged Euonymus — located in that area, according to Todd Derifield, Waterloo’s city forester.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
