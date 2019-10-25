Q. When were the Waterloo city employees salaries printed in the Courier?
A. They were published in the June 6 paper.
Q. Where is Nancy O'Dell of Entertainment Tonight?
A. She recently left the show to spend more time with her daughter and to work on a new project, she said.
Q. That grocery store on Franklin Street in Waterloo is really looking nice. What has become of this project?
A. The development agreement gave the developer until Aug. 17, 2020, to begin construction. The developer is working on the tax credit portion of the financing and said he still intends to build the store.
Q: Does President Trump own hotels in Turkey? If so, how big are they?
A: As Trump himself told Steve Bannon on a 2015 Breitbart radio show: “I have a little conflict of interest ’cause I have a major, major building in Istanbul. ... It’s called Trump Towers — two towers, instead of one." One is a 39-floor office tower and the other a 37-floor building containing more than 200 residences. The complex includes a shopping mall with 80 shops and a multiplex cinema. According to financial disclosures filed by Trump, he has earned between $3.2 million and $17 million in royalties from the deal.
Q. Did the B & R meat store move to a new location in Waterloo? If so, where?
A. It moved to Ackley. The phone number is (641) 847-8116.
Q. What day of the week was the Columbine shooting? Do any of the parents of the shooters still live in Littleton, Colo., and did either of them have brothers or sisters?
A. It was on a Tuesday, and the shooters each had at least one brother. We couldn't find reliable information about where their parents live now.
Q. How does the cash signing bonus and tax incentives for the South Dakota company buying just the hotel compare to what was offered to Leslie Hospitality?
A. Both development agreements provided 85% property tax rebates for 20 years and a rebate of the new hotel-motel tax revenue generated by the hotel for 20 years. The development agreement approved with Makenda LLC includes a $450,000 grant, which was not part of the Leslie Hospitality agreement. Leslie Hospitality had a second agreement related to the acquisition and renovation of the convention center. Makenda LLC does not have such an agreement.
Q. Was Park Ranger Gary Dusenberry ever honored for his life-saving effort of a fisherman at George Wyth Park State Park in 2012?
A. We are not aware of any formal recognition. Dusenberry assisted Waterloo Fire Rescue with the ice rescue.
Q. Who can I contact about rental cars parked in the loading and unloading drop-off spots at the Waterloo airport?
A. You can contact Waterloo Regional Airport Director Keith Kaspari at the airport administrative offices. Kaspari said it can be frustrating to police improperly parked rental vehicles for a variety of factors.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
