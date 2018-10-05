Q: Are Paula Deen and her husband divorced?
A: As far as we can tell, they are still married.
Q: Does any organization accept three-ring binders?
A: If there are any groups out there that can use them, please let us know, and we’ll update this.
Q: In western Iowa they have the Loess Hills. Is that material from the glaciers, volcanoes or something else?
A: According to the Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development, “They are hills made almost entirely of windblown soils. Toward the end of the last ice age, winds picked up soils that had been ground as fine as flour and formed dunes along the ancient waterway that became today’s Missouri River. The process repeated itself during the thousands of years the ice age took to end, enlarging the dunes. Because the prevailing winds were from the northwest, the dunes on the Iowa side of the river were higher than those west of the Missouri.”
Q: Why don’t you have Friday night’s primetime TV listings in the Friday paper?
A: Friday’s primetime listings are listed on the back of the flap under the heading “weekday primetime.” Each channel is broken out by day.
Q: We have several black walnut trees and they produce every other year. Is that normal?
A: Most black walnut trees produce nuts every other year, but there are some varieties that are more irregular in their production and can alternate years, according to Black Hawk County Extension.
Q: Who do we call in Waterloo about people parking in the front yard and mosquitoes from people that have above ground pools?
A: Waterloo Code Enforcement, 291-3820.
Q: Why is the new police vehicle called Rambo?
A: It was just a Facebook comment that stuck. It’s not an official title.
Q: Why does the traffic signal at Osage/Dubuque road continue to flash red and yellow?
A: The city is waiting for wiring to be completed so the signals can be put on a timing cycle.
Q: If Chief Dan Trelka wins the Black Hawk County Supervisor’s position would he be Tony Thompson’s boss? Would this be a conflict?
A: No. Trelka would vote on the Sheriff’s Office budget but would not be Thompson’s boss. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office said it is legal for Trelka to hold both positions provided he abstains from voting on issues when he has a conflict of interest.
Q: How many people can legally live in a two-bedroom apartment in Waterloo?
A: The city of Waterloo’s zoning ordinance states that no more than four unrelated persons can occupy a single-family dwelling unit. That likely is unenforceable though, because the Iowa Legislature has made it illegal for cities to use family relationship as a method for determining occupancy.
Q: Has the city recommended any tree service or proposed any discount for tree removal of the ash trees?
A: No. However, the Waterloo Forestry Department does provide guidelines and suggestions for selecting a licensed and bonded tree service on its web page through www.waterlooleisureservices.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.