A: How come some Iowa football players have their name on the back of their jersey and others do not?
A: All Iowa football players have their names on the back of their regular game jerseys. There are instances during a game when a jersey tears that a replacement is used and the player will slip into that on the sideline or during a quick trip to the locker room. Those jerseys on occasion do not have a name on the back.
Q: Are Trebors Liquidation in Waverly still in business?
A: They are not.
Q: What are the hours and date for trick or treating in Waterloo?
A: It will be from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 31.
Q: When will they finish the redo of Highway 3 from Waverly to Clarksville?
A: Resurfacing of the approximately 9 1/2-mile stretch of Highway 3 between Highway 188 near Clarksville and 20th Street Northwest in Waverly began in September and is expected to wrap up in November, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation. That stretch was last resurfaced in 1999.
Q: How can we donate money to the Logan Liddle Cancer Drive? I know they had a Light it Up 4 Logan combine demolition derby at the Bremer County Fair.
A: There is a GoFundMe account set up for Logan Liddle at https://www.gofundme.com/f/logantheiddlefighter; you can try there. According to the account, a Tripoli woman named Courtney Norton is organizing that fundraiser on behalf of Justine Liddle. Note: We’re unable to verify the authenticity of any online fundraiser; please do your own research before donating.
Q: I’m a quadriplegic of 46 years and have severe chronic pain from my rotator cuffs. Can you print the name and phone number of the medicinal cannabis program?
A: The state Medical Cannabidiol Board is overseen by the Iowa Department of Health; you may call them at (515) 725-2076. You can also ask a medical doctor if your condition qualifies for a medical cannabidiol card, which you must obtain before attempting to purchase products.
Q: Besides Google, what other search engines are there?
A: There are hundreds, though many use the technology of big players like Google, which has the largest market share worldwide. Other general search engines you may have heard of include Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Ask.com, AOL Search and Dogpile. Other countries have their own favorite search engines, or ones they’re forced to turn to because their governments restrict the internet: Baidu is the most popular search engine in China, while Yandex is the most popular one in Russia. There are also search engines specific to academic or legal searches like Lexis Nexis, ones that help with computational data like Wolfram Alpha, and ones for the “dark web.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
