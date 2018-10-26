Q: Where are the corporate offices for the new Farm Fleet being built in Cedar Falls?
A: Appleton, Wis.
Q: Is it true the city will pay for ash trees to be removed if the tree is on their easement?
A: No. The city of Waterloo does not pay for ash tree removals from city easements on private property.
Q: My neighbor leaves their garbage can at the curb for weeks. Who do I call at the city to report this problem?
A: The city of Waterloo requires residents to put their garbage can away by 8 p.m. the day of pickup and not put it back out until after 6 p.m. the night before the next pickup. Violations can be reported to Waterloo Code Enforcement at 291-3820.
Q: The warning emergency siren is never heard near the airport and Airline Boulevard behind Z’s restaurant. Where is that siren located?
A: The closest siren is near the intersection of Lincoln and Howe streets in Cedar Falls. As a reminder, Black Hawk County Emergency Management Agency officials note sirens are not meant to be heard indoors. They are meant to warn those outdoors to seek shelter.
Q: Were any charges ever filed for the mistreatment of the dog Elsa featured in your paper? If not, why?
A: On Dec. 5, 2017, Waterloo Animal Control officers seized the dog after finding her chained outside to a tree in frigid temperatures, said Brian Boesen, an Animal Control Services officer who spoke with The Courier in February about the case. The owners were not cited in that instance, and the dog was returned to them after they received “counseling and education” on the proper shelter for a dog, Boesen said. On Dec. 31, 2017, Animal Control received a report that the dog was left outside again in freezing temperatures. The dog was seized a second time, and the owners then received citations for cruelty to animals, failure to have a city dog license and failure to have a valid rabies vaccine certificate. Because the owners failed to appear in court, the dog was turned over to the city of Waterloo, which then relinquished her to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, Boesen said.
Q: Will they be repainting the yellow/white lines on Highway 20 before winter?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation is expecting to paint the white edge lines this year through the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area and will paint the yellow edge lines if weather allows. IDOT painted the center dash lines earlier this summer.
Q: When is Waterloo going to finish Katoski Drive by Downing?
A: A small contract has been awarded to Vieth Construction to make the repairs. The work is to be completed by the middle of November.
Q: When will the city be cleaning up the garbage and dirt left behind from road construction on Denver Street? Will they be seeding it yet this year? If so, when?
A: The garbage and other items will be cleaned up this fall, according to the Waterloo Engineering Department. It is outside the seeding dates, so the seeding won’t be completed until spring.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.