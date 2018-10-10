Q: What is the phone number for Sen. Grassley?
A: (202) 224-3744
Q: Who is the little girl in Abby Finkenauer’s commercials? Is that her daughter?
A: According to Finkenauer’s campaign, it is not her daughter. The little girl is a family friend of Finkenauer’s.
Q: What is the cost of the Cedar Falls police/fire administration building being built on the corner of Greenhill and South Main?
A: The project is estimated to cost $10 million, according to the Cedar Falls Capital Improvements program.
Q: Who owns Souhrada Park on U.S. Highway 63 north?
A: The Souhrada Wildlife Area is owned by Howard County and managed by the Howard County Conservation Board.
Q: Will we need a special ID to vote in this year’s midterm elections?
A: During calendar year 2018 voters will be asked to show their ID before voting at the polls. Anyone who does not have the necessary ID will be asked to sign an oath verifying their identity and will be allowed to cast a regular ballot. Beginning Jan. 1, 2019, Iowa voters will be required to show a driver’s license, non-driver’s ID, passport, military ID, veterans ID, tribal ID or Voter ID Card at the polls before they vote. Voters without the necessary ID will be offered a provisional ballot and can provide ID up until the time of the county canvass of votes (Monday after Election Day for primary and general elections).
Q: Why don’t your TV listings have anything for Saturday and Sunday prime time shows?
A: Saturday prime time is on the weather page in Friday’s paper, and Sunday prime time listing is on the weather page in Sunday’s paper.
Q: Why doesn’t the TV guide include the Friday night TV listings?
A: They are there. Friday night TV listings are located on the newly formatted TV Guide under “Weekday Primetime.” Each channel is broken out by day (M,T,W,Th,F)
Q: It was stated in Call the Courier that the Iowa Department of Transportation requires the county be listed at the bottom of license plates. Why isn’t this required on the college plates?
A: According to Andrea Henry, director of strategic communications and policy for the Iowa Department of Transportation, the listing of the county on Iowa license plates is required by Iowa Code with the exception of a few specialty plate designs. The release of the new plate design only replaces the standard plate design (the one that was the blue and white design with the grey city/county silhouette).
Q: Is it true the aronia berry bush will produce 40 pounds of berries?
A: Aronia or chokeberry is an easy-to-grow bush that is both ornamental and berry-producing. The berries are described as a “super food” because they are high in antioxidants. For best success, purchase aronia as a 2-year-old plant. It should produce berries in the third year. Depending on the cultivar, it can produce 20 to 30 pounds or more at maturity.
