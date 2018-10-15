Q: Can you print the words to the song “One Day At A Time”? Also, what was the name of the woman who sang the song?
A: Singer Polly Cutter recorded the song for the original TV show, and Gloria Estafan recorded it for the new Netflix version.
The lyrics:
“This is it. This is it.
This is life, the one you get
So go and have a ball.
This is it. This is it.
Straight ahead and rest assured
You can’t be sure at all.
So while you’re here, enjoy the view
Keep on doing what you do.
So hold on tight we’ll muddle through
One day at a time, One day at a time.
So up on your feet. Up on your feet
Somewhere there’s music playing.
Don’t you worry none,
We’ll just take it like it comes.
One day at a time, one day at a time.”
Q: Is Doug McClure who played Trampas on “The Virginian” still living?
A: No, McClure died in 1995 of lung cancer.
Q: On Lifetime are the “Little Women of Atlanta“ and the “Little Women of LA” returning?
A: “Little Women ATL” is supposed to return this fall, although there’s no date set. It looks as if the network hasn’t made any announcement about “Little Women: LA” yet.
Q: When is trick or treat in Cedar Falls?
A: 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31.
Q: Where is the Saturday prime time schedule in the Friday paper?
A: Saturday’s prime time is listed on the weather page.
Q: Why doesn’t the Courier’s 291-1444 number work? There is no ring or response.
A: That number was down for maintenance for a short period of time.
Q: Who do I call if our Sunday paper was delivered wet because it wasn’t placed in a plastic bag?
A: For delivery issues please call customer service (800) 798-1730 or you can report a delivery issue online at wcfcourier.com/customer-service under “Manage Your Subscription.”
Q: All cell phones were supposed to be called at 1:18 p.m. Oct. 3 from Washington, D.C. Why wasn’t mine called?
A: The first-ever test alert of the national Presidential Alert system wasn’t a phone call — it was a notification message sent to all 225 million smartphones in the U.S., similar to how local authorities send out AMBER Alerts and emergency weather alerts. If you’re not one of the 75 percent of the population with a smartphone, therefore, you didn’t receive the alert — but don’t worry, you simply missed a loud tone and the following message: “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed.” That alert was then followed by a similar, though longer, test on televisions and radio stations at 1:20 p.m., which you may have heard or seen if you were around a TV or radio at that time.
