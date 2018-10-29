Q: How much was our federal budget deficit when President Obama left office, and how much is it now?
A: The federal deficit swelled by 17 percent during fiscal year 2018 to $779 billion, the Treasury Department reported Oct. 15. The deficit in fiscal year 2016 — Obama’s final year in office — was $587 billion.
Q: Concerning the condition of the brick on the city parking ramp on the corner of Commercial and Fifth streets. It looks like the brick is ready to fall off the building on the second level. Do they plan to tuck point that building or let it fall apart?
A: The city just finished a major repair contract on the East Fifth Street parking ramp and is working with AECOM for plans on a new project which could include the repairs noted, said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. No bricks are falling off the parking ramp.
Q: When The Courier delivery person forgets to deliver a paper to my address do they run out a paper to me after I report it?
A: If you subscribe within our redelivery area, an employee would come drop the paper off to you.
Q: Regarding the individual arrested Oct. 3 in the homicide of hitting the bicyclist on July 2, 2017: Can you explain why it took 14 months to finally charge this individual for this crime?
A: It didn’t. The crash was on July 2, 2018, and the arrest was Oct. 1, 2018.
Q: Is Jimmy Dean still alive?
A: No, he died in 2010.
Q: Since former Pres. Obama is out stumping for Democrats, who pays for the Secret Service while he travels across the country holding rallies?
A: All former presidents receive Secret Service protection for life.
Q: When a person takes a bath or shower is it OK to use the same towel more than one day in a row?
A: General consensus here is yes, it’s fine, as long as you hang it up to dry between each use. Health sites advise to wash it at least after every three or four uses, though.
Q: What are the phone numbers to call Sens. Grassley and Ernst?
A: Grassley: (202) 224-3744; and Ernst: (202) 224-3254.
Q: Which former governor in Iowa requested people to use their headlights while traveling during the day on holidays?
A: It was Gov. Norman Erbe. A December 1961 Courier article said Erbe was asking motorists to take part in a “lights-on” campaign during the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. His successor, Gov. Harold Hughes, agreed — a 1963 article quotes Hughes as saying, “Let’s get behind this ‘Lights On for Safety’ campaign 100 percent.”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
