Q: How many states allow a person who is ill to decide they want to die like Montana does? What is the name of the pill they allow them to take?

A: According to the Death with Dignity organization, seven states and Washington, D.C., have similar laws — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Montana actually does not currently have a physician-assisted death law; its Supreme Court has found there is nothing in state law that prevents a doctor from helping a terminally ill, mentally competent patient die. Secobarbital is frequently prescribed, as well as a combination of morphine, diazepam and propranolol.

Q: What is the charge for foxnation.com after the free trial?

A: It looks as if there are several different plans, including one for $5.99 per month, or $64.99 if you pay for the whole year.

Q: What happened to Rich the Lion Hunter on the TV series “Mountain Men” on the History Channel?

A: Rich Lewis said during the sixth season of the show he was getting too old to be doing it, and he did not return for the next season.

Q: Should women remove their hats for the “Star Spangled Banner”?

A: According to Emily Post, if it’s a fashion-style hat, it can stay on. Casual or baseball-style caps should be removed.

Q: Where was Donna Reed born, when did she die, where did she die at and what did she die from?

A: She was born in 1921 on a farm near Denison. She died in 1986 in California of pancreatic cancer.

Q: When is Jenna Bush Hager returning to the “Today Show” from maternity leave?

A: Bush Hager called in to the show Friday and told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist that she will be back “by December.”

Q: What exactly are the secure federal facilities mentioned in regards to the REAL IDs?

A: According to Andrea Henry with the Iowa Department of Transportation, it’s “Any federal building that requires identification to enter. In addition, nuclear facilities require a REAL ID to enter,” as do military bases.

Q: Does UNI still choose a homecoming court?

A: There is still a homecoming royalty competition, according to the university website.

Q: What are the words to “Rainy Night in Georgia”?

A: Here they are:

“Hoverin’ by my suitcase

Tryin’ to find a warm place to spend the night

Heavy rain’s fallin’

Seems I hear your voice callin’ “It’s all right”

A rainy night in Georgia

A rainy night in Georgia

Lord, I believe it’s rainin’ all over the world

I feel like it’s rainin’ all over the world

Neon signs a-flashin’

Taxicabs and buses passin’ through the night

A distant moanin’ of a train

Seems to play a sad refrain to the night

(Chorus)

How many times I wondered

It still comes out the same

No matter how you look at it or think of it

It’s life and you just got to play the game

Find me a place in a box car

So I take my guitar to pass some time

Late at night when it’s hard to rest

I hold your picture to my chest and I feel fine, I feel fine

(Chorus)

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

