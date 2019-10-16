Q: How many states allow a person who is ill to decide they want to die like Montana does? What is the name of the pill they allow them to take?
A: According to the Death with Dignity organization, seven states and Washington, D.C., have similar laws — California, Colorado, Hawaii, Maine, New Jersey, Oregon, Vermont and Washington. Montana actually does not currently have a physician-assisted death law; its Supreme Court has found there is nothing in state law that prevents a doctor from helping a terminally ill, mentally competent patient die. Secobarbital is frequently prescribed, as well as a combination of morphine, diazepam and propranolol.
Q: What is the charge for foxnation.com after the free trial?
A: It looks as if there are several different plans, including one for $5.99 per month, or $64.99 if you pay for the whole year.
Q: What happened to Rich the Lion Hunter on the TV series “Mountain Men” on the History Channel?
A: Rich Lewis said during the sixth season of the show he was getting too old to be doing it, and he did not return for the next season.
Q: Should women remove their hats for the “Star Spangled Banner”?
A: According to Emily Post, if it’s a fashion-style hat, it can stay on. Casual or baseball-style caps should be removed.
Q: Where was Donna Reed born, when did she die, where did she die at and what did she die from?
A: She was born in 1921 on a farm near Denison. She died in 1986 in California of pancreatic cancer.
Q: When is Jenna Bush Hager returning to the “Today Show” from maternity leave?
A: Bush Hager called in to the show Friday and told co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Willie Geist that she will be back “by December.”
Q: What exactly are the secure federal facilities mentioned in regards to the REAL IDs?
A: According to Andrea Henry with the Iowa Department of Transportation, it’s “Any federal building that requires identification to enter. In addition, nuclear facilities require a REAL ID to enter,” as do military bases.
Q: Does UNI still choose a homecoming court?
A: There is still a homecoming royalty competition, according to the university website.
Q: What are the words to “Rainy Night in Georgia”?
A: Here they are:
“Hoverin’ by my suitcase
Tryin’ to find a warm place to spend the night
You have free articles remaining.
Heavy rain’s fallin’
Seems I hear your voice callin’ “It’s all right”
A rainy night in Georgia
A rainy night in Georgia
Lord, I believe it’s rainin’ all over the world
I feel like it’s rainin’ all over the world
Neon signs a-flashin’
Taxicabs and buses passin’ through the night
A distant moanin’ of a train
Seems to play a sad refrain to the night
(Chorus)
How many times I wondered
It still comes out the same
No matter how you look at it or think of it
It’s life and you just got to play the game
Find me a place in a box car
So I take my guitar to pass some time
Late at night when it’s hard to rest
I hold your picture to my chest and I feel fine, I feel fine
(Chorus)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.