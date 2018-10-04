Q: Has Cameron Mathison taken over the co-host role on HGTV’s “Home and Family”?
A: Yes, he recently replaced Mark Steines.
Q: What is the average starting salary of a teacher at East High? What is the average yearly raise?
A: The average starting salary of a teacher at East for this year was $46,708.83, said Kingsley Botchway II, Waterloo Community Schools’ chief officer of human resources and equity. The average yearly raise is 3.38 percent based on the last five years, which does not include increases in non-salary benefits.
Q: Is Waterloo going to continue with the drain disconnect in other areas of the city?
A: The Waterloo City Council has not voted to continue the program in other areas of the city.
Q: Are there plans to patch or overlay on the section of road where Shaulis Road ends and Dysart Road starts, running up to East Orange. It’s really beat up.
A: Dysart Road from Orange Road to Mills Lane is scheduled to be reconstructed in 2019, pending bids next year and council approval of a contract.
Q: Who is the manager of the Cattle Congress now?
A: Jim Koch and Karen Coffin are co-managers of the National Cattle Congress.
Q: Did they change the color and make of the police robot vehicle?
A: No. The vehicle the Waterloo Police Department uses for automated traffic enforcement is the same white vehicle initially supplied by the company that processes the citations it issues.
Q: What kind of maintenance is required on the new field at the Central Memorial Stadium in Waterloo?
A: Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools’ spokeswoman, said 15-20 hours of maintenance per year is required at Waterloo Memorial Stadium, depending on usage.
Q: Who is responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the new tennis courts on the UNI property?
A: The University of Northern Iowa, the city of Cedar Falls and Cedar Falls Community Schools all share responsibility for maintenance and upkeep of the new tennis complex.
Q: What number do we call to get a replacement Dumpster at an apartment complex?
A: You need to call your landlord. The city of Waterloo does not provide Dumpsters at apartment complexes. Property owners contract with private waste haulers for that service.
Q: Was Harrison Ford ever on the old “Death Valley” western show?
A: Ford’s not listed in any “Death Valley” credit. He was on episodes of “The Virginian” and “Gunsmoke.”
Q: When I was a kid, people used to set up rest stations on Labor Day with coffee and doughnuts. Was that for the Jerry Lewis Telethon? Do other people remember that?
A: We found articles from the late ’60s and ’70s about coffee and doughnut stops set up by the Northeast Iowa Safety Council. It wasn’t for the telethon, but rather in response to high traffic deaths over previous Labor Day weekends. The council wanted to help keep folks alert while driving. An article from August 1968 mentions the “disastrous Labor Day of 1966,” when 27 people died on the roads.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
