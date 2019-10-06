Q: What is Lisa Robertson doing now that she left the QVC channel?
A: She has her own company selling clothing and home items and runs a website at www.lisarobertson.com with fashion, beauty, cooking and wellness information.
Q: What causes Bell’s palsy? How long does it last and how can you get rid of it?
A: According to the Mayo Clinic, “Bell’s palsy, also known as facial palsy, can occur at any age. The exact cause is unknown. It’s believed to be the result of swelling and inflammation of the nerve that controls the muscles on one side of your face. Or it might be a reaction that occurs after a viral infection. For most people, Bell’s palsy is temporary. Symptoms usually start to improve within a few weeks, with complete recovery in about six months.” Doctors may prescribe corticosteroids, antiviral drugs or physical therapy. At-home remedies include protecting the eye you can’t close with eyedrops or ointment and taking over-the-counter pain relievers. Some people also benefit from acupuncture.
Q: Can you print the phone number to reach the Des Moines Register?
A: Call (515) 284-8000.
Q: Is this the time of year monarchs migrate through this area?
A: It is. According to monarch sites, the monarch migration usually starts in about October of each year, but can start earlier if the weather turns cold sooner than that.
Q: What documents exactly do I need when my renewing my license to get the Real ID?
You have free articles remaining.
A: According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, “You need one document that proves your identity and date of birth (typically a certified birth certificate or passport), a document that proves your Social Security number (typically a Social Security card or W-2 form) or immigration number for persons authorized to be present in the United States but not issued a Social Security number, and two documents that reflect the Iowa address where you live (like utility bills, insurance cards, etc).”
Q: Why does Iowa require all this documentation to get the Real ID when in Texas they put it on automatically?
A: According to Andrea Henry with the Iowa Department of Transportation: “Iowa is following the federal requirements that lay out the documents necessary to obtain a REAL ID. I’m not familiar with Texas’ practices, but all states should be following those same requirements for documentation in order to place the REAL ID markings on the cards. The documents that are required are listed under the question ‘How do I get a REAL ID’ on the Department of Homeland Security’s FAQ website at www.dhs.gov/real-id-public-faqs.”
Q: Can I use an expired passport to take to get the REAL ID license?
A: No, the passport has to be current and valid, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
Q: Did sports announcer Jim Nantz ever play pro football?
A: No. In high school he played basketball and golf and then played golf at the University of Houston in Texas, where he majored in broadcasting.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.