Q: I keep getting emails from Younkers saying it is re-opening and available online. Is this a scam?
A: It’s not a scam. According to a Sept. 17 Cedar Rapids Gazette story, “Younkers is back, but it is not expected to return physically to Cedar Rapids or anywhere in Iowa just yet. CSC Generation Inc., a Merrillville, Ind.-based online retail company, announced it is relaunching Younkers as an online store — along with sibling brands Bergner’s, Boston Store, Carson’s, Elder Berman and Herberger’s. The brands had been owned by the now-bankrupt Bon-Ton Stores. ... The online storefronts were opened to customers Friday. ‘We’re back and we’re here to stay!’ reads the revived younkers.com website.”
Q: I just read that Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper was in Iowa testing the waters on maybe running for president. It seems like back in the 1950s there was a senator or someone in office in Iowa with that same last name. Were they related?
A: Yes. Bourke Hickenlooper, who died in 1971, was lieutenant governor and governor of Iowa in the 1940s, then served four terms in the U.S. Senate. The two are cousins, John Hickenlooper has said in the past.
Q: Is Nikki Newbrough still with KWWL?
A: No, she’s not.
Q: Are gray wolves native to Iowa? Is there a reproducing population in Iowa right now? Did they migrate in or were they reintroduced to Iowa?
A: According to Jason Auel with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, “The gray wolf was native to Iowa until they were extirpated by unregulated hunting and trapping and habitat loss. The Iowa DNR does not know of any wolf reproduction in Iowa. Minnesota has a large wolf population and they have been expanding their territories. Within the last few years some of Minnesota’s wolves have been seen in Iowa. These are typically young males who have been kicked out of their pack and are looking to establish a new territory. Iowa currently has a continuously closed season on wolf hunting and trapping.”
Q: Has Brea Love left KCRG? If so, where is she now?
A: Love is now an anchor with WXII covering the Greensboro and Winston-Salem, N.C., area.
Q: Who has bought the old Ridgeway Place? I see the for sale signs have been taken down.
A: The building has not been sold, according to Black Hawk County property records.
Q: Is it legal in Gilbertville to burn copper wire in a fire ring?
A: Burning the coating off any electrical wire in a fire pit is illegal in the state of Iowa, not just Gilbertville. You can file a complaint with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The Manchester office for the region covering Gilbertville can be reached at (563) 927-2640.
Q: When the Mayor’s Fun Run was canceled due to weather, did the mayor consider using Young Arena or the SportsPlex for the event?
A: “Great idea, but logistically a huge challenge to put close to 1,000 fourth-graders into either building,” said Mayor Quentin Hart. The event is rescheduled for April 2019.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.