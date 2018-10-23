Q: There’s a monument to Crazy Horse in the Black Hills. When did they start working on that? And was there ever talk of putting FDR’s face on Mount Rushmore?
A: Work on the Crazy Horse memorial began in 1948. According to the National Park Service, sculptor Gutzon Borglum selected the four presidents for Mount Rushmore — Washington, Jefferson, Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt — because he thought they represented the most important events in the history of the U.S. Plenty of people have suggested Franklin Roosevelt belongs there as well.
Q: Are there any national congressmen in prison at this time?
A: Several former members of Congress are currently behind bars, and some current members are under indictment. The question is complicated. For instance, Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., Rod Blagojevich, D-Ill. and Mel Reynolds, D-Ill., all are former congressmen who are in prison, but all three were convicted of crimes that happened after their time in Congress. Chaka Fattah, D-Penn., and Corrine Brown, D-Fla., are incarcerated for crimes committed while in office, but both were defeated at the polls before conviction. We make no claims this list is complete. More than two dozen members of Congress have been indicted since 1980, but not all were convicted or served time.
Q: Why is it the law that you are required to post warning signs if you have surveillance equipment?
A: Employers generally are required to notify their employees of surveillance policies. Even if not specifically mandated by state law, posting signs that indicate the presence of a camera is a good idea and deters criminals, according to experts. In Iowa, home security cameras are not subject to wiretapping laws. Iowa law forbids the use of video cameras in governmental buildings in areas where individuals have a reasonable expectation of complete privacy, like bathrooms, changing rooms and and any other place people might undress.
Q: How is the road work coming along on Highway 63 concerning the railroad and the bridge? How much longer do we have to wait?
A: The project is on schedule. The original and current projected opening date for that section of U.S. 63 is November 2019.
Q: How much money in grants, loans and tax abatements were received by the now closed Harold’s Chicken restaurant in Waterloo?
A: None. The development agreement with the building owner did not award any money up front. The entire strip mall received three years of 50 percent tax rebates based on improvements the owner made to the building for the restaurant. The developer still has to pay the full property taxes on the building even though Harold’s Chicken is not there. The city will rebate 50 percent of the taxes after they are paid.
Q: What does a blinking red arrow mean when there is a solid red light in the straight through lanes?
A: A flashing red signal light means exactly the same as a stop sign: stop, then proceed when safe and observe the right-of-way rules.
Q: Did President Trump ever get the European countries in the NATO organization to increase their military or to pay more money into NATO ?
A: All NATO countries agreed in a 2014 summit to increase defense spending to 2 percent of GDP by 2024, and most laid out plans to meet that target. In a joint communique July 12, those nations pledged to continue efforts to meet the 2 percent goal.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
