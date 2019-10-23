Q: Will there be erosion control added back to the creek at Liberty Park?
A: Yes. Waterloo Leisure Services will complete the seeding as weather allows.
Q: When will construction be done on West Third Street in Waterloo?
A: Paving was complete by the second week of October. The opening was dependent on contractors getting backfill placed and seeding the parking.
Q: How will the city of Waterloo handle the upcoming recycle program changes in terms of customer notification?
A: There is a letter with a postcard being mailed out to all single-family homes in Waterloo informing them of the changes. If they need additional information they can call the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4445.
Q: Will they be grinding the humps on the east end of Huntington Road?
A: The major humps on Huntington were already ground and crews were planning to go back and crack seal the joints.
Q: On a trash recycle pick-up day does Waterloo Waste Management use the same trucks to pick up both items? If so, what do they do to ensure no contamination of trash with recyclables?
A: On the days that the same trucks are assigned to do both garbage and recycling collection, staff will empty and clean the box out before collecting recyclables.
Q: When was Chase’s Jewelry or Department Store in Cedar Falls?
A: A 1906 Courier ad for a H.L. Chase and Co. Jewelry Store said it had been in business since 1881. It shows up in the old Cedar Falls city directories in 1927 at 2222 College St. There’s a listing in 1934 at 311 Main, then back to the College Street address. It’s not listed beyond 1954.
Q: Where was the Meadows Cafe Truck Stop in Cedar Falls?
A: In old Courier ads, the address was given as both 611 E. 27th St. and Tucson and Highway 218.
Q: Who do we report illegal placement of campaign signs?
A: In Waterloo, contact code enforcement about signs improperly placed on city property, whether they are political or otherwise.
Q: My lawn is thin in some areas. Is fall the time to seed it to thicken it or better in spring? Also, what type of grass seed is best to use?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension: “Mid-August to mid-September is the best time to seed new lawns and overseed existing lawns in Iowa. Late summer seeding has several advantages over spring seeding. The seeds of cool-season grasses germinate quickly in the warm soil of late summer. The warm days and cool nights of early fall promote rapid turfgrass growth. The growing grass also has less competition from weeds as few weed seeds germinate in fall. Grass seed can also be sown in spring (April to mid-May) in Iowa. Spring seeding, however, is often less successful than late summer seeding.”
Q: David Rottinghaus paints military pictures called Honoring Iowa Heroes. Is there a website I can view his material, and can you find an email address and his phone number?
A: See his work at www.davidrottinghaus.com. Email royalart@omnitelcom.com or call (641) 749-5242.
