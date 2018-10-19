Q: How old is Suge Knight?
A: He is 53.
Q: Is SHIIP going to be helping seniors with insurance questions at Kimball Ridge this year?
A: Yes. To schedule an appointment, call 272-2250.
Q: Concerning Country View in Waterloo: Where will the people now living there move to?
A: Nobody living at Country View has to move unless they want to move.
Q: Has anyone in Waterloo been fined or had their sewer rates raised because the footing drains weren’t corrected?
A: We can’t determine whether anyone has been fined in the history of Waterloo for connecting footing drains to the sanitary sewer. The recent program in designated areas of the city required residents to disconnect or face sewer fee surcharges of $50 per month. Those surcharges have not been added to any bills to date.
Q: In Black Hawk, Bremer, Grundy and Buchanan counties, can you list the number of registered Democrats, Republicans, independents, Libertarians and non-registered voters in each county?
A: This information is available on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website. As of Oct. 1, Black Hawk County had 29,623 registered Democrats, 20,748 Republicans, 504 Libertarians, 30,223 no party and 164 other active voters. Bremer County had 3,948 Democrats, 5,092 Republicans, 70 Libertarians, 7,280 no party and eight other active voters. Grundy County had 1,413 Democrats, 3,928 Republicans, 34 Libertarians, 3,092 no party and eight other voters. Buchanan County had 3,546 Democrats, 3,190 Republicans, 42 Libertarians, 6,375 no party and four other active voters. “Independent” is not a political party. It’s a generic term for people who register with no party affiliation listed. There is not information available on how many people in each county would be eligible to register to vote but have not.
Q: What percentage of the sun’s output does the earth receive?
A: About 1 1-billionth of the sun’s total energy reaches us, according to scientists.
Q: Who is responsible for choosing the satellite voting locations in Black Hawk County? Waterloo only has three according to the paper and Cedar Falls has so many on the UNI campus and locations at NewAldaya and the Western Home, but Waterloo doesn’t have any at Friendship Village. Is this an attempt to cater to young millennial voters who may vote Democrat?
A: The Auditor’s Office selects satellite voting locations are largely based on voter usage in past years. The public may petition for additional satellite locations, but no petitions were received for this election. Friendship Village was not chosen as a satellite this year because of low turnout in the past, 36 voters in 2016. Friendship Village also is an Election Day polling place. North Star Community Services and Crossroads Mall in Waterloo, both used in the past, were both approached this year but declined.
Q. Is Iowa at $7.25 for a minimum wage the lowest of any state in the United States?
A. Georgia and Wyoming set their minimum wage at $5.15 per hour, but the federal standard still applies, so most employees are covered under the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour. Seven states have a lower state minimum wage than the federal standard or no state minimum wage at all.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.