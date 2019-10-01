Q: I see the byline “Steve Batterson” in your paper. Is he a new reporter? Can you print a little bio for him?
A: Batterson is actually a reporter for our sister newspaper the Quad City Times. Batterson went to high school in South Dakota, studied at the University of Iowa and now covers the Hawkeyes for the Times.
Q: If your neighbor’s tree has limbs that break off and come into your yard, who is responsible for clearing them away?
A: Generally, you are responsible for limbs that fall in your yard. But this is a matter between you, your neighbor and your insurance providers that is not covered by city ordinances or state law. If you and your neighbor can’t agree on who should clean it up, you might need to go to court.
Q: Dick Wolf passed away and he owned a storage facility on Black Hawk Street. When will all the tenants need to vacate the premises?
A: We called Dick’s Storage and staff was quick to point out that the storage facility is still in business and will continue to operate without interruption. Nobody needs to vacate their storage units.
Q: Who do I contact in Waterloo to get a street light fixed?
A: You can report a malfunctioning street light to the Waterloo Traffic Operations Department either by calling 291-4440 or using the online “report a problem” link on the city’s website.
Q: What exactly is a corn rake that was used recently in a murder?
A: It’s a rake that has four sharp metal prongs that curl away from the handle, something like a pitchfork.
Q: What happened to the church at Second and Walnut? Is it even a church anymore?
A: We don’t see a church at East Second and Walnut streets. Perhaps the caller is asking about the Walnut Street Baptist Church building at 415 Walnut St. It is owned by an investment group in Le Mars and is not hosting church services.
Q: What happened to the housing development that Buzz Anderson had been planning on Kimball Avenue south by Orange School?
A: Anderson did not return a call for comment about the status of Paradise Estates.
Q: How many cars can a train have attached to one train?
A: Train length generally is not regulated by the Federal Railroad Administration, although the agency has been conducting studies this year related to train length as it relates to safety.
Q: Can you print the background of Pete Buttigieg, who is running for president?
A: Buttigieg grew up South Bend, Ind., graduated from Harvard University, worked for several political campaigns, then joined the U.S. Navy Reserves and was deployed to Afghanistan. He was elected mayor of South Bend in 2011.
Q: What is the address to contact the people that make the Cuttlebug die cutter machine so I can order parts for it?
A: Call (877) 727-4288 or send email through the website at https://cricut.com.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public
Library.
