Q: I lived in part of the city that had to have a drain disconnect. What other parts of the city are also required to do this?
A: The city of Waterloo required property owners in service areas generally bounded by a triangle formed by the Cedar River, Black Hawk Creek and west city limits line to disconnect footing drains from sanitary sewers. The city also provided up to $2,000 to each property owner to do this. That area was chosen because of the large number of cross-connections that were causing sewer overflows leading to the Environmental Protection Agency to bring legal action against the city. To date, no other service areas have been targeted for footing drain disconnections.
Q: If the patients at Country View have to go to the hospital or to a doctor’s appointment who pays for this? The taxpayer or their own insurance?
A: Most residents at the Country View care center do not have private medical insurance and are covered under the Medicare and Medicaid programs.
Q: Is there a free location or pick-up area for old electronics and TVs rather than taking them to the dump in Waterloo?
A: We assume you mean a drop-off location to discard electronics. The Black Hawk County Solid Waste Management Commission sponsors two free collection days each year, one in April in Waterloo and the other in September in Cedar Falls. Goodwill of Northeast Iowa collects computer equipment for recycling. Many businesses that sell televisions and other electronics, such as Best Buy, accept items for recycling. We recommend calling ahead first to make sure the particular item is accepted at the store.
Q: How many different species of mosquitoes do we have in Iowa? I’m seeing striped ones this year.
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, there are 55 species of mosquitoes in the state. If you do see a mosquito with a distinct racing stripe on its back, Extension staffers would like you to bring it to the Extension Office or give them a call. Evidently, the species Aedes albopictus has recently been seen in a handful of counties in Iowa.
Q: Do trees of any variety help with air quality and global warming?
A: Yes, they do, according to Black Hawk County Extension.
Q: Where is the restaurant Gary Shoemaker opened downtown?
A: Lincoln Perk is at 218 E. Fourth St.
Q: Is the actress who plays Abigail on “Days of Our Lives” pregnant in real life?
A: No, actress Marci Miller is not pregnant.
Q: Are the mosquitoes thicker this fall than normal?
A: They certainly feel like it, but there’s not an official count, according to Black Hawk County Extension.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.