Q: What is the phone numbers to call Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst? The numbers I have say they are no longer in service.
A: The Waterloo office number for Sen. Chuck Grassley is (319) 232-6657 and his Washington, D.C., number is (202) 224-3744. Sen. Joni Ernst’s Cedar Rapids number is (319) 365-4504 and her Washington, D.C., number is (202) 224-3254.
Q: Was Rath Packing only in Waterloo, or did it have plants in other places?
A: According “Bringin’ Home the Bacon: The Rath Packing Co. in Waterloo, 1891-1985” — “In addition to a traveling sales force, Rath operated branch houses in Des Moines, Decatur, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and New York City.”
Q: Can you explain why the Cedar Falls School System has early dismissal every Wednesday?
A: Early dismissal on Wednesdays at the elementary level and late start on Mondays at the secondary level “provides time to engage in the important work of Professional Learning Communities,” said Tara Estep, executive director of enrichment and special programs. Among the work of teachers during PLC time is identifying essential concepts and skills to align instruction and assessments, creating and monitoring SMART goals, analyzing common formative assessment data to inform instructional decisions, and utilizing a skill by skill and student by student approach to create interventions and enrichment for students. “This collaboration time has afforded us the opportunity to ensure all students are learning at high levels and is incredibly beneficial to the educational process at Cedar Falls Schools in our quest to focus on every student, every day,” said Estep.
Q: In the Waterloo School administration office, what percentage of employees are African American and what is their average pay?
A: Kingsley Botchway, Waterloo Community Schools chief officer of human resources and equity, said 22% of employees who work in the administration office are African American. Their average pay is $65,691.63.
Q: Is Charles Bronson still living? If not, what was the cause of his death?
A: He died at age 83 in 2003 of respiratory failure and metastatic lung cancer, according to news reports.
Q: Can you print the background information on Karen Fuller of KGAN Channel 2 in Cedar Rapids?
A: According to the station, Fuller is a Drake University graduate who interned at WHO in Des Moines. She worked at KIMT in Mason City, then spent 12 years at KCTV in Kansas City before moving to Cedar Rapids to work with KGAN.
Q: Thank you for printing the guest opinion column from Scott Dix, a firefighter from Cedar Falls (Oct. 27). Is the Courier investigating the differences between the city’s information and the information Dix supplied?
A: We have written numerous stories since 2014 on the PSO issues in Cedar Falls, covering already most everything Dix mentioned in his column.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
