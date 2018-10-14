Q: Since the economy is so good and unemployment is so low is the poverty rate decreasing?
A: According to the New York Times: In September the Census Bureau released its 2017 annual report on the poor suggesting the national recovery has bypassed many of the 40 million to 45 million Americans estimated to be living below the federal poverty level. While median household income rose 1.8 percent last year, the national poverty rate remained at 12.3 percent, a slight decrease from the previous year’s level of 12.7 percent. The supplemental poverty measure for 2017, widely regarded by economists as more accurate, was even higher, 13.9 percent in 2017, essentially unchanged from the year before. It was an improvement from the recent high of 16 percent recorded in 2013.
Q: Given all the news articles regarding election hacking these past few years, what measures are being taken by the Black Hawk County Auditor to ensure safe and fair elections in November?
A: Auditor Grant Veeder responds: Black Hawk County works with the state Office of the Chief Information Officer for vulnerability management and intrusion detection services. The county cooperates with state and national organizations to monitor threats and receive updates. Black Hawk County employees have taken end-user awareness training. Iowa counties use paper ballots, so elections can be reconstructed if need be. Beginning this November, each Iowa county will perform a post-election audit in every general election, recounting the vote for president or governor in one precinct randomly chosen by the Secretary of State’s Office. These and other steps have been taken.
Q: Where in the area can I recycle plastic bags, such as shopping bags, Ziploc bags, etc.?
A: Plastic shopping bags are accepted at the Cedar Falls Transfer Station, and many stores have recycling collection bins for those bags. Ziploc bags are not recyclable locally. Plastic bags should not be placed in the area curbside or drop-off recycling bins because they can blow away and can damage equipment used to process other recyclables. The difficulty in recycling plastic bags is why many environmental groups encourage people to use reusable shopping bags.
Q: When will the Interstate 380 and V49 off ramp/on ramp and overpass potholes be filled in?
A: Black Hawk County is scheduled to tear out all the concrete on the overpass and repave it with asphalt in 2019. The county engineer’s office indicated it would put in a work order to patch potholes in the meantime.
Q: I attended the Jake Wilson event at the Waterloo Fire Station in August. Who do I contact about the GPS unit they presented information on?
A: You can call Joelle Jensen with the Cedar Valley Autism Spectrum Community and Alzheimer’s Association at (563) 271-5695.
