Q: How much do the new black license plates cost?

A: The cost, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation:

  • $35 initial fee for the Blackout Plate fee.
  • $10 annual registration fee for the Blackout Plate renewal.
  • Annual registration renewal fee.

Q: Will the new black Iowa license plates be issued with handicapped emblems?

A: According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, “Persons with disabilities plate stickers may be issued to an owner of a motor vehicle who is a person with a disability who does not want a persons with disabilities license plate. The sticker is placed on the license plate in the lower-right corner of the rear plate. The sticker can be placed on any type of regular, special or personalized license plate in the lower-right corner of the rear plate.”

Q: Where are the box scores for the Iowa vs. Penn State game? I didn’t see them in the Sunday or Monday paper.

A: The scoring summary wasn’t available at press time Saturday night because of the late finish. As for Monday’s paper, our Sunday sports staff simply overlooked it.

Q: Was Diahann Carroll ever married?

A: She was married four times.

Q: What are some of the worst fires that ever occurred in Cedar Falls?

A: According to Cedar Falls Fire Chief John Bostwick, some of the largest fires were the Ben Franklin fire in the 200 block of Main Street in 1962; the Gilchrist Hall fire on the University of Northern Iowa campus in 1972; the Simpson Furniture fire at the corner of Sixth and Main streets in 1983; and the 1992 Standard Golf fire, formerly located on State Street.

Q: What was the name of the union that represented the Rath employees?

A: It was the United Packinghouse Workers of America during the 1948 Rath strike. In 1968 the UPWA was merged into the Amalgamated Meatcutters & Butcher Workmen; the union local was Local P-46. That union (AMBW) merged with another in 1979 to form the United Food & Commercial Workers.

Q: In World War II did any factories in Waterloo produce items for the war effort? What kinds of goods?

A: An August 1945 Courier article, headlined “Story of the Waterloo War Effort,” listed some of the goods made and sent from here:

  • Rath Packing: meat and other foods for the military and for lend-lease programs.
  • John Deere: tank transmissions and airplane parts.
  • Chamberlain Manufacturing: ammunition, rockets, bombs, seat liners, rubber landing boats and gun mounts.
  • Litchfield Co. and Hawkeye Steel: small tank parts.
  • Hinson Manufacturing: field bags, cartridge belts, rucksacks, gun coves, jungle packs, parachute packs, sea bags and luggage.
  • Rankin Manufacturing: flying boots, tents, tarps and tow targets.
  • Powers Manufacturing: jackets and Army shirts.

Q: When was the last tornado that went through Charles City before this last May?

A: As far as we can tell, it was in May 1968.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

