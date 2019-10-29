Q: What does 30330 mean when it is used with Joe Biden?
A: When Biden told a debate audience Aug. 1 to “Go to Joe 3-0-3-3-0 and help me in this fight,” he meant you can text the number 30330 to get involved in the Biden campaign. If you do text that number, you get a standard campaign fundraising message from “Team Joe.”
Q: Is the Adam Hoffman who is running for mayor in Waverly the same person who was police chief in Tripoli?
A: Yes. Hoffman was Tripoli’s police chief from June 2006 to December 2007, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Q: When was the conflict of Desert Storm and how long did it last? Can you also briefly explain what it involved?
A: The Gulf War began when Saddam Hussein’s Iraqi Army invaded Kuwait on Aug. 2, 1990. U.S. operations were code named Operation Desert Shield during the buildup to the attack on Iraqi forces and changed to Operation Desert Storm when combat began Jan. 17, 1991, with the first U.S. airstrikes. A ground assault was launched Feb. 24, 1991. U.S.-led coalition forces from 35 nations quickly liberated Kuwait and drove into Iraq, halting the advance and declaring a cease-fire Feb. 28 after just 100 hours.
Q: Can you rerun the address for the place that takes wedding dresses to make items for babies?
A: A woman named Julie in Cedar Falls told The Courier last year she was willing to accept donated wedding gowns to sew angel gowns for stillborn babies born at MercyOne Waterloo, and that people could reach her at (319) 505-0095.
Q: Has there been a date set for the opening of the Highway 63 overpass between Conger and Dane in Waterloo?
A: The Iowa Department of Transportation said it is planning to have that stretch of highway open in early November. An exact date and time has not been established.
Q: Why hasn’t Highway 20 west from River Forest Road exit to Highway 21 had any work done the last six weeks?
A: This question was received Oct. 13 and the Iowa Department of Transportation responded Oct. 15: “There has actually been a lot of work done over that time period but not all in the same location throughout the project. The contractor has been working on things like bridge approaches and getting the roadbed itself to the right elevation/level for paving. Paving started on Oct. 14.”
Q: Does the U.S. have some kind of document for people to sign when they go to a foreign country that says the United States is not responsible for them?
A: No. But the U.S. State Department is very clear on its website and printed materials about the limits on government help a traveler abroad might expect. You can check details at travel.state.gov.
Q: Is it legal to cut down a live oak tree that has a big eagle nest in it?
A: No, it’s illegal under the terms of the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.
