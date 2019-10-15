Q: What year and under what president did the law pass that you needed your birth certificate and Social Security to get the star on your driver’s license?
A: The REAL ID act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President George W. Bush in 2005. The Iowa Department of Transportation points out: “The documentation you need is the same documentation that was required when you were first issued your driver’s license or ID.”
Q: When and where did the Denver School District print wages for the school year of 2018-2019?
A: It is scheduled to be published in the Oct. 16 edition of the Denver Forum.
Q: Is Metro Investments on Falls Avenue still in business?
A: Yes.
Q: Will Waterloo students have priority over students from other areas in the new career center?
A: “The Waterloo Career Center is for Waterloo students first,” said Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas. “When we have a waiting list for a class, Waterloo students are given priority. We do reserve slots for districts that have 28E agreements with us. We are excited to welcome students from other districts, when those opportunities are not available in their home district and we have open spots.”
Q: We have been asked to save Campbell’s Soup labels for our school. What part of the label needs to be saved, and what do the schools receive in return from Campbell’s?
A: According to a message at campbellsoupcompany.com, the Labels for Education program has ended due to participation declining considerably in the past few years. The message directs those with questions to call (800) 257-8443.
Q: There was a demonstration staged by the LGBT group at Peet Junior High. The students going to school were somewhat confused by this demonstration. Was this legal that the school approved this demonstration? I believe Sen. Eric Giddens was involved in setting this up.
A: The group, called Difference, was not staging a demonstration. There was nothing illegal about the school allowing it to be held on the grounds. Students in the group and some of their parents, including Giddens, organized a pop-up event where doughnuts were handed out to students. The event was organized in response to a bullying incident. Difference is described as a gay-straight alliance, anti-bullying and tolerance club in a statement from Giddens and his wife.
Q: Can the Courier print on the front page some positive things about our president and his people around him, instead of running those type of articles on page 5?
A: We generally try to put local news on A1 and Nation/World news on the Nation/World page. Some national stories are so important we place them on A1 — President Trump going to North Korea, say, or Congress passing a $1.5 trillion tax cut. But generally our goal is to fill A1 with staff-generated local and state news.
Q: Where are the Kmart stores located that are still open in Iowa?
A: They are in Algona and Charles City.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
