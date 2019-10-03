Q. How old is Bernie Sanders? Is he a Democrat or Republican?
A. Sanders is 78 and is running as a Democrat.
Q. Where did B & R meat market move to and what is their telephone number?
A. It moved to Ackley. The phone number is (641) 847-8116.
Q. Regarding the University Avenue repaving project. Why would the difference in speed limits between 35 mph and 45 mph affect the curb design?
A. Doug Schindel, of AECOM, responds: For lower-speed (less than 40 mph) streets, the typical curb design is a rolled curb, which is 6 inches tall and 6 inches wide. Rolled curbs have an impact on the trajectory of a vehicle if impacted at a high speed and may effect the driver’s ability to control a vehicle that strikes or overtops a curb. On higher-speed streets, the typical curb design is a sloped curb, which is 6 inches tall and 12 inches wide. Sloped curbs lessens the impact to the vehicle and allows for better driver control if the curb is overtopped.
Q. Why did they tear down the old Hardee's building off University on Waterloo? Are there plans to build something else there?
A. A car wash is planned.
Q. Can you print background information on Amanda Gilbert and Olivia Schmitt?
A. Gilbert grew up in Chicago and graduated from Northwestern University's Medill School in 2015 before starting at KWWL. Schmitt, who is also from the Chicago area, studied journalism and played soccer at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, graduating in 2018.
Q: Why hasn’t there been an appearance by the new White House press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, since she was appointed. What is her salary and what are her duties?
A: According to Fox News, Grisham said Sept. 23 she won't conduct a White House press briefing anytime soon, deriding the once-regular sessions as an act of “theater” for reporters seeking “to get famous.” Grisham's predecessor, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, had an annual salary of $179,700, but Grisham also has assumed the duties of White House communications director, and that could increase her pay. The press secretary acts as spokesperson for the executive branch of the United States government, particularly the president. The communications director's job is to help craft and disseminate the president's message and agenda, working with other agencies to formulate a coherent strategy.
Q: According to the latest information I have, 19 senators have resigned from the U.S. Senate. This means there are only 89 left. Does that mean to pass legislation majority needed would only be 51?
A: So far this year, 13 GOP U.S. House members and four senators have announced they won't seek re-election next year, while three House Democrats in one in the Senate are retiring. Most of these politicians will serve out their terms in office, so there will be no effect on the number of yes votes needed to pass legislation.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
