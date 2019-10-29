Q. Can you print the email addresses for the Waterloo City Council members?
A. This information, along with phone numbers, is available on the city website: Sharon.Juon@waterloo-ia.org; Steve.Schmitt@waterloo-ia.org; Margaret.Klein@waterloo-ia.org; Bruce.Jacobs@waterloo-ia.org; Pat.Morrissey@waterloo-ia.org; Jerome.Amos@waterloo-ia.org; and Ray.Feuss@waterloo-ia.org.
Q. Where can I write to Rep. Andy McKean?
A. Send mail to 509 S. Oak St., Anamosa 52205, or send email to Andy.McKean@legis.iowa.gov.
Q. In the 1970s, was there a lumber business in the Holiday Plaza where Aldi's is now?
A. The old city directories show a car dealership there in the '70s, but Shepherd's Lumber and Building was there from 1983-86.
Q. Who can I call to look at my oil paintings to see what their value is?
A. You need an fine art appraiser. A good place to start your inquiry is to contact Jackson’s International Auctioneers at 2229 Lincoln St., Cedar Falls, 277-2256.
Q. I am a member of Mediacom. When and what channel can I view the Cedar Falls City Council meetings on?
A. The Cedar Falls City Council meetings are broadcast live on Channel 15 and youtube.com at 7 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.
Q. What is the name, address and hours of the new donut shop that is opening in Cedar Falls?
A. Hurts donuts will open on Nov. 6 at 100 E. Second St. Suite 108 the restaurant's will open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Q. Why does Cedar Falls High School rent the UNI-Dome for football games when they have a good football field and stadium at the high school?
A. “Hauser Field which is located at Cedar Falls High School has several limiting factors that inhibit our ability to play varsity football games there,” said Troy Becker, athletic director. “They include inadequate seating, parking, concessions and restrooms. The field does not have a play clock and the score clock and press box are not up to IHSAA 4A standards. Finally, because the field is used for varsity practices, the playing surface cannot be depended on for varsity or lower level games.”
Q. Will the new high school being built in Cedar Falls also include the bus barns?
A. “Bus barns are not anticipated nor planned for at the new high school site,” said Janelle Darst, Cedar Falls Community Schools spokeswoman.
Q. Kingsley Elementary is 100 years old. Are there any plans to mark that anniversary?
A. Kingsley Elementary was built in 1919, so in January of this year the school held a special leadership day showcasing its centennial, said Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman Tara Thomas. Students researched different eras in the past 100 years, including the school's namesake Calvin Kingsley, and the history of the neighborhood. Thomas said community members were invited and over 200 guests attended.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
