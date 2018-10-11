Q: Where have my birds gone? My bird feeder and bird bath aren’t getting used.
A: According to the Prairie Rapids Audubon Society, a decline in the number of birds seen this time of year may be the result of plants going to seed in the fall, reducing the need for birds to visit feeders — the birds take advantage of the food from natural sources — and there has certainly been plenty of natural sources for water lately. Another possibility would be having a predator in the neighborhood, such as Cooper’s hawks and sharp-shinned hawks, or barred owls and great-horned owls. Some birds would have migrated already. Continue to put out food and water, as sooner or later the birds will return.
Q: A few years ago there was a huge farm tractor at the Independence museum. Is that tractor still around or did it go back to the owner? If so, where is it now?
A: The “Big Bud” 16V-747 is now on display at the Heartland Museum in Clarion.
Q: Is Rachael Peart still a meteorologist with KWWL?
A: No, she has recently moved to a new job in Norfolk, Va.
Q: If a person has a complaint about an area Dollar General Store, who can they contact?
A: You could try calling the customer service line at (877) 463-1553 or sending an email through the website at www.dollargeneral.com.
Q: Why did they cancel “The Chew” on ABC?
A: It was blamed on declining ratings.
Q: Is Meghan McCain ever going back to “The View”?
A: By the time this prints, she should be back on. She took some time off after her father’s death.
Q: When is the next Lions book sale at Crossroads?
A: It’s set for Oct. 18-21.
Q: Where can I write Sen. Grassley?
A: Write to him at 135 Hart Senate Office Building, Washington, D.C. 20510.
Q: What did Donald Trump’s father do for a living to be able to give all that money away?
A: Fred Trump was a New York real estate developer who at one time had some 27,000 residential units in Brooklyn and Queens, N.Y., according to the Washington Post.
Q: Is there one particular vitamin that may help prevent migraine headaches?
A: The National Headache Foundation says there is evidence that high doses of vitamin B-2 (riboflavin) may help prevent migraines. But check with a doctor before you start taking it — vitamins can have side effects just like prescription medication. Natural sources of B-2 include eggs, lean meat, milk, broccoli and enriched breads and cereals.
Q: How we do check to make sure a charity is legitimate?
A: A few good websites you can use: www.bbb.org/us/charity, from the Better Business Bureau; www.charitywatch.org, run by the American Institute for Philanthropy; or CharityNavigator at www.charitynavigator.org.
Q: Is it possible for a senator to be impeached or a petition for a recall for a senator after some of their actions?
A: A senator can be expelled by a two-thirds vote of the U.S. Senate. There is no provision for recall.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
