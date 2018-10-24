Q: Does the city of Waterloo or Black Hawk County have any plans for additional gun buyback programs?
A: Black Hawk County government has not had gun buyback programs in the past. Neither Waterloo nor the sheriff have any planned for the future.
Q: When does the time change this fall?
A: On Nov. 4.
Q: How can a Waterloo citizen request placement for the Rambo speed vehicle?
A: Call the Waterloo Police Department at 291-4340.
Q: When recycling boxes that cereal and medicine come in, are they considered paper or cardboard?
A: Cardboard.
Q: With the blatant abuse of sick time being used by the employees at Black Hawk County’s care facility, and now with it being sold to a private company, will the county be able to have the insurance company that represents the county redo their rates they charge to other county employees and retirees being covered by the county’s insurance?
A: Sick leave usage doesn’t have anything to do with the cost of providing health care to Black Hawk County government employees. The Board of Supervisors sets the policies and rates charged to employees not covered under collective bargaining agreements. The caller asserts Country View employees abused sick leave. That is not a fact on record.
Q: My address is Jesup and I live in Black Hawk County but am part of the Jesup Community School District. Can I recycle in Jesup even though they are in Buchanan County?
A: City officials said the Jesup recycling program is only for those living in the Jesup city limits.
Q: My friends recently moved into their first rental house and have had no heat for three days. They’ve called the landlord, but he’s not returning their calls. What recourse do they have?
A: The Iowa Landlord and Tenant Law requires a landlord to provide hot water and heat to a rental unit. We suggest calling the rental housing inspector in your city to determine whether local housing codes can apply to the situation. Otherwise tenants have legal remedies under the state law.
Q: When the city of Waterloo made the deal with Mr. Leslie over the Convention Center, one of the council people said even a bad deal was better than no deal. Which council person made this statement and which council members voted to approve this deal?
A: Councilman Ron Welper said during the July 17, 2017, council meeting: “I guess I would like to see a bad deal better than no deal at all, and I’m not worried about a bad deal. We cannot continue as we’re going.” Welper, Tom Powers, Jerome Amos Jr. and Pat Morrissey voted in favor of the development agreement at that meeting, while Tom Lind, Steve Schmitt and Bruce Jacobs abstained from voting. The agreement returned for approval Aug. 28, 2017, because the original agreement contained an incorrect legal description. That vote, which is the existing contract of record for the convention center project, was approved by all six voting members. Jacobs abstained citing a conflict of interest.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
