Q: Democrats talk about a single-payer plan for insurance. How does that affect people who already have insurance, such as public employees and John Deere? If you already have insurance when retiring, how is that affected? Do you have to go on the single-payer plan if you like your current insurance?
A: True single-payer health insurance, a national government-run program that covered every American, would replace private coverage entirely, similar to the government-run health care in Canada and some European countries. Many Democratic proposals would allow uninsured Americans to buy into Medicare but would not end private insurance. Such plans are usually described as a “public option.”
Q: Where on the fairgrounds in Independence is the Buchanan County Fair Board going to build an extension office building?
A: It looks like the Buchanan County Agricultural Extension offices will be inside a proposed new 4-H building, which looks to be located on the southeast side of the Buchanan County Fairgrounds, according to maps on BuchananCountyFair.org.
Q: Is there a place in the Waterloo area that sells Gaelic guitar music?
A: Neither Bob’s Guitars nor West Music in Cedar Falls stocks Gaelic guitar music, but both noted they can easily order that for customers who ask.
Q: Who is paying the Secret Service for protection and the travel bills for President Trump’s political rallies he holds every week?
A: Federal taxpayers foot the bill for Secret Service protection at these rallies, just as they paid for Secret Service protection at President Obama’s appearances. Additional costs borne by local law enforcement are covered by local taxpayers. Travel expenses for partisan political events are supposed to be covered with nongovernment funding, by the president’s campaign or party. But it’s complicated. When the president visits a state, he usually combines official duties — a roundtable with businesses, say — with a rally. The Government Accountability Office helps figure out who owes what.
Q: Did they give Judge Brett Kavanaugh a lie detector test? If not, why?
A: Kavanaugh didn’t take a polygraph, but testified he was willing to do whatever the Senate Judiciary Committee wanted, although he added polygraphs can’t be used in federal court because “they’re not reliable.” But the judge wrote in 2016 that polygraph tests were an “important law enforcement tool.” “The government has satisfactorily explained how polygraph examinations serve law enforcement purposes,” Kavanaugh wrote.
Q: The trade deficit rose under Donald Trump’s first year in office. Did it also rise in his second year in office?
A: For the first half of 2018, the trade deficit in goods and services hit $291.2 billion, on track to be the largest in a decade. Experts predict a 5 percent to 6 percent increase for the year. In 2017, the U.S. trade deficit was $566 billion, the largest since 2008.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
