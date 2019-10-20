Q: How many weeks a year are the U.S. House and Senate on furlough or vacation?
A: The House of Representatives has averaged 138 “legislative days” a year since 2001, according to records from the Library of Congress, and the Senate was in session an average of 162 days.
Q: Is there a place in either Black Hawk or Grundy counties to dispose of personal records, such as tax returns and bank statements, that would be protected?
A: There are local companies that will shred documents — check “paper shredding” in the yellow pages. Veridian Community Credit Union offers community “shred days” twice each year, when residents can bring documents for free shredding. You can also buy a paper shredder for home use — there are models available for well under $100 — and then recycle the paper yourself.
Q: Does presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard have any plans to come to the Waterloo area in the future?
A: As of Oct. 17 Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard doesn’t have any plans to visit the Cedar Valley area prior to the caucuses.
Q: I’ve called the signage division of the street department over the past six months for them to replace a sign that is no longer legible at Fourth and Ansborough. Nothing is being done. Who do I call next?
A: You could call the Public Works Division Manager Randy Bennett, your City Council representatives or the Mayor’s Office with concerns.
Q: What time is the city ordinance for outside work, such as mowing, snow blowing sidewalks, etc.?
A: We assume the caller is talking about the Waterloo noise ordinance. The ordinance is based on decibel levels, zoning districts and time of day. Generally you would not be able to operate a lawnmower or snow blower in a residential zone between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. depending on how loud it is.
Q: Has anyone from Cedar Falls ever played for the Chicago Cubs?
A: None that we know of from Cedar Falls. There was Eddie Watt of Lamoni, who attended UNI when it was the State College of Iowa. He played for several Major League Baseball teams in the 1960s and ’70s, including six games with the Cubs in his final season.
Q: Where are all the Pizza Ranches in Iowa?
A: There are 74 in Iowa, too many to list here. You can check https://pizzaranch.com for a full list.
Q: Where are IBP plants located in Iowa?
A: Tyson Foods bought IBP in 2001; they have facilities in Cherokee, Council Bluffs, Denison, Louisa County, Perry, Storm Lake and Waterloo.
