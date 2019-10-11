Q: Are the Texas Rangers still active?
A: Yes. According to the state of Texas, “The Texas Ranger Division is a major division within the Texas Department of Public Safety with lead criminal investigative responsibility for the following: major incident crime investigations, unsolved crime/serial crime investigations, public corruption and public integrity investigations, officer involved shooting investigations, and border security operations. The Texas Ranger Division is comprised of 234 full time employees; including 166 commissioned rangers and 68 support personnel; including administrative staff, Border Security Operations Center, Joint Operations and Intelligence Centers, and the Special Weapons and Tactics team.”
Q: The recent list of Hawkeye Community College salaries had everyone listed by first name, not last. Why was that? It’s much harder to find people that way.
A: We checked the notice in the Aug. 13 paper, and the salaries were listed by the employees’ last names, in alphabetical order.
Q: What happened to Denice Pelster, who was with KWWL?
A: She and her family have recently moved to Denmark, where her husband accepted a new job.
Q: Is the land for sale in Orange Township where the old Orange School used to sit? Who do we contact about this property, and how large of an area is it?
A: Tara Thomas, Waterloo Community Schools spokeswoman, said the old Orange property is in the process of being transferred to the city of Waterloo. The area is approximately 22 acres. According to past Courier stories, the city hopes to attract housing developers to build on the old school site.
Q: I live in Dike and see they want more money for their school system/sports after just building a $2 million fire station. The town needs their sidewalks fixed and curb and gutter, why isn’t that their priority?
A: “First, it is important to note that the city of Dike and the Dike-New Hartford Community School District are two separate entities. The city does not provide funding to the district, nor does the district provide funding to the city,” said Dike-New Hartford Superintendent Justin Stockdale. “Here in the school district, we have a number of facilities needs that we must address to ensure our students continue to have access to the high-quality educational experience our families and community members have come to expect. The district and school board are now engaged in a process to examine those needs and develop potential solutions.” Dike Mayor Michael Soppe said maintenance issues with curb and gutter are a priority for the city. “Since I have been mayor over the last decade, we have implemented a curb and gutter improvement program. We install one or two new blocks of curb and gutter every year as well as resurface existing streets. The majority of the sidewalks in town fall on to the homeowners as far as maintenance and repair.” Work on the recently completed fire station was done with the support of residents, who voted in favor of the improvements through a referendum.
