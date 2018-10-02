Q: When are we supposed to dethatch the yard to help the lawn?
A: Thatch is an accumulated layer of living and dead plant parts that build up between the soil surface and the green canopy of grass blades. According to Black Hawk County Extension, it is good to dethatch your yard in the fall if your yard isn’t too stressed from heat or drought.
Q: When are the nominations taken for the 20 Under 40 Awards?
A: We open up the nominations in June and close them in late July.
Q: Can you find the recipe Mr. Food had for school lunch pizza?
A: Here’s his School Lunch Square Pizza:
What you’ll need:
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- 1 pound bakery pizza or bread dough
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce
- 1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
- 1/3 cup pepperoni slices
What to do
1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees F.
2. In a small bowl, combine oil, garlic powder, and Italian seasoning. Brush half the mixture on a 10- x 15-inch rimmed baking sheet.
3. Roll out dough into a rectangular shape and place on baking sheet, pressing with fingers to fit edge of pan. Brush dough evenly with remaining oil mixture. Prick dough about 20 times with fork.
4. Bake 8 minutes, or until crust begins to brown on bottom. Remove from oven. Spread evenly with pizza sauce, sprinkle with cheese and top with pepperoni slices. Return to oven and bake an additional 6 to 8 minutes, or until cheese is melted. Cut into squares and serve immediately.
Q: How are we supposed to dispose of old expired passports?
A: The U.S. State Department recommends you keep your passport because it is considered proof of your U.S. citizenship when you are applying for a new passport. But if you’re sure you’re not going to do that, the recommendation is you shred the passport to prevent identity theft.
Q: What year was it the Mississippi ran backwards? Why was that?
A: The most famous incident was Feb. 7, 1812, when the most violent of a series of earthquakes near New Madrid, Mo., caused the river to run backward for several hours. The earthquake caused what’s called a fluvial tsunami, driving the water the other way. The Mississippi has run backward at least twice in recent history as well — during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Isaac in 2012.
Q: I no longer drive and have an expired driver’s license. Can I still use it for a voter ID?
A: In Iowa, an expired driver’s license may be used as a photo ID at the polls for 60 days after its expiration date. On the 61st day, the voter will be sent a state-generated voter ID pin card to use in the place of the expired license. This card must be signed by the voter before going to the polls to be valid. Until Jan. 1, 2019, a voter without proper ID may sign an oath verifying their identity and vote a regular ballot. If you feel you should have received a state Voter ID pin card, contact the Black Hawk County Election Office at (319) 833-3007 or election@co.black-hawk.ia.us.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.