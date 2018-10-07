Q: Why is it that lukewarm coffee tastes awful?
A: According to coffee roasters, apparently some of our taste receptors are more sensitive to taste in the 68 to 95 degree temperature range — if you’re drinking something hotter or colder than that, you don’t actually taste much. So if the coffee you’re drinking is really bitter or just not very good, you’ll get more of that nasty taste when it’s lukewarm. Also, a lot of the pleasure of coffee, at least for some people, is in the aroma of it. If your drink is tepid, you won’t get as nearly as much of the coffee smell.
Q: At what point in the growing season does corn not require an inch of rain a week to survive?
A: According to Terry Basol with ISU Extension, “In order for corn in Iowa to achieve optimum yields, it’s been estimated that it takes a total of about 18 to 20 inches or more of moisture to supply the crop through the growing season. This includes natural rainfall and the moisture stored in the soil from precipitation before the growing season. For example, in order to attain a corn yield of 200 and 250 bushels per acre, it takes about 20 and 22 inches of water, respectively. The crop’s highest demand for water occurs the week right before tasseling and lasts through the week after silking. Historically, we have to wait until mid- to late-August before the corn crop is down to utilizing under an inch of water per week. Corn will continue to need water in order to increase dry matter accumulation (kernel weight) until black layer formation.”
Q: What can you tell us about Norman Borlaug, such as why was he famous and what is the “learning center” and why is it in Floyd County when he was born in Cresco?
A: Borlaug was an agronomist who spent much of his career developing semi-dwarf, high-yield, disease-resistant wheat varieties and helping introduce them to Mexico, Pakistan and India, along with improved agricultural techniques, and later worked in Asia and Africa — he’s been credited with preventing millions of deaths from starvation. He received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1970 for his work. The Borlaug Learning Center, opened in 2009, houses ISU Extension and farm staff and is located at the Northeast Research and Demonstration Farm in Nashua. In Cresco, the Norman Borlaug Foundation is working to preserve the farm where he grew up — there are events planned there as well.
Q: How old is John Schneider of “Dancing With The Stars”?
A: He is 58.
Q: Does Kristi Klingaman still own Hidden Cove condos?
A: That is a condominium structure where each unit has a different owner and the common grounds are owned by an association governed by those property owners.
Q: What’s being built on the corner of Highway 63 and Ridgeway?
A: BCS Properties is under a development agreement with the city to construct a new strip mall with a value of $2 million or more just west of The Reserves, the existing strip mall at 1850 W. Ridgeway Ave.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
