Q. What is a mailing address for Ellen DeGeneres and Trevor Noah?
A. Write to DeGeneres at P.O. Box 788, Burbank, CA 91522; and to Noah in care of the Daily Show at 733 11th Ave., New York, NY 10019.
Q. Was there once a Del Farm Grocery Store in Waterloo?
A. There were stores at Washington and West 11th and on East Fourth Street in Waterloo, as well as at Black Hawk Village in Cedar Falls.
Q. Where can I find the Watkins cough syrup they sold years ago or something similar to it?
A. The original JR Watkins company is still in business and sells cough suppressant rubs and mists. The company says they are carried at Walmart and Target, or they can be ordered online. There also are cough syrups supposedly based on the old formula -- you probably need to order those online; check amazon.com.
You have free articles remaining.
Q. If I don’t have a REAL ID by the time it is required next year, what will I need to bring with me to fly on a commercial plane? A passport?
A. According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, a valid U.S. passport will also be acceptable.
Q. Since the donations to Carson King, essentially for the children’s hospital, came into his personal Venmo account, won’t he have to pay taxes on the $3 million donated since he wasn’t a 501c3 organization? How much would you estimate those taxes to be?
A. While this answer hasn't been fully determined yet, here's what we do know. We've reported that Carson King said he was working with tax lawyers, though we don’t know specifics of what they advised. When he transferred the donations he had collected through his Venmo account to the UI Center for Advancement, he transferred the full amount – not minus taxes. The Center for Advancement and the Iowa Department of Revenue were asked this question, and here is what was reported, when the total had exceeded $2 million: "UI officials said they’re working with Venmo and King to transfer the donations. The university and its fundraising arm didn’t disclose how much the Children’s Hospital has received in direct donations associated with the King campaign as of Tuesday. Although officials with Iowa’s Department of Revenue didn’t answer specific tax questions about how the raised money will be handled, a spokesman said money or property received as a gift generally is not taxable to the recipient. 'The department doesn’t have complete information on this tax situation to answer specific questions,' department spokesman John Fuller said."
It’s important to note that more than $2 million of the more than $3 million in donations were not processed through his personal account. Busch and Venmo – and perhaps others as well – are making their part of the donations directly to the Center for Advancement. So Carson King would not be responsible for any tax consequences over about 2/3 of the donations, and it sounds like there could be no immediate tax consequences for the rest. Does it have to count as income when he files his individual income state and federal returns next year? Bottom line is we don’t know.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.