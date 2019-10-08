Q: When does Fleet Farm in Cedar Falls open?
A: The company said this summer they hoped to be open in November.
Q: I have a co-worker that drinks secretly on the job and gets obnoxious and the manager won’t do anything about it. Is this illegal? What can I do about it?
A: There is not a law against drinking alcohol on a job but most employers have policies against it. We suggest you read your employee handbook to see if your situation is covered. You could also take your concerns to the human resources department or director at your place of employment.
Q: Cigarettes aren’t allowed to be advertised on TV. So how can they advertise vaping or e-cigarette items?
A: The laws simply haven’t kept up with new items like e-cigarettes. Some manufacturers have been fined for failing to include warnings about the dangers of nicotine.
Q: Between what years did Waterloo phone numbers have a prefix of Adams and Cedar Falls numbers have a prefix of Colfax?
A: The old Waterloo city directories list the Adams prefix from 1954 to 1963. In Cedar Falls, it looks as if the Colfax prefix came into use sometime between 1952 and 1954 and ended after 1961.
Q: Did the 16-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg walk or ride her bicycle from New York City to Iowa City for her speech last week?
You have free articles remaining.
A: According to the story in The Courier, she traveled to Iowa City in a Tesla, part of a tour of North America she has been on since traveling on a solar-powered yacht across the Atlantic to address the United Nations climate summit Sept. 23.
Q: What are Eric Giddens personal reasons for supporting LGBTQ stance at Peet Junior High?
A: The state senator, who has a child at the school, was part of a group of families that organized an activity to show support, love and solidarity for LGBTQ students and the Gay Straight Alliance/Anti-bullying/Tolerance Club at Peet following a bullying event involving a gay seventh-grader at Peet at the beginning of the school year.
Q: Is it OK to put junk mail in with the office paper in the recycling bins?
A: Yes.
Q: Once you get the REAL ID driver’s license do you have that for each time you renew or do you have to continue to bring documentation of your identity?
A: According to the Iowa Department of Transportation, “Once you have a REAL ID-compliant card, we won’t make you bring all of those documents again to renew. Any replacement card or renewal will be issued to you and will include the REAL ID star.”
Q: What happened to Faith Wesleyan Church in Cedar Falls?
A: Faith Wesleyan Church at the corner of Second and Walnut streets became Jordan Crossing Church almost a year ago, said the Rev. Todd Berner, Jordan Crossing’s pastor. The church is still a Wesleyan church, he noted. With the name change came updates to the interior and exterior of the church, “trying to make everything fresh and new and inviting, and be a safe and judgment-free place for people to come and meet Jesus,” Berner said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.