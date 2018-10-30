Try 1 month for 99¢
Q: There is a Brandon Brown and Scott Brown involved in the Chris Soules trial. Are they related?

A: According to the article in the Sept. 15, 2017, edition of The Courier, Brandon Brown, defense attorney, is no relation to Scott Brown, assistant Iowa attorney general.

Q: Will "Trading Spaces" be returning to TLC in the near future?

A: A new season is now in production, according to the channel, but there's no word yet on when the new shows will air.

Q: Can you print the poem “When The Frost is on the Punkin”?

A: It's too long to print here; you can find it in poetry anthologies at the public library or on poetry websites.

Q: What year did singer Harry Chapin die? How did he die and how old was he?

A: Chapin was 38 when he died in 1981 in a highway crash.

Q: What channel were the CMT Country Awards on Oct. 17? Will it be repeated?

A: It was on the CMT network. We don't see any immediate reruns on the schedule, but you can see clips at www.cmt.com.

Q: Are Polly Holliday and Mel from Mel's Diner still living?

A: Holliday, who played Flo on "Alice," is still alive. Vic Tayback, who played Mel, died in 1990.

Q: Who do I contact to find out if Poxiderm really works getting rid of wrinkles?

A: The manufacturer says PoxiDerm is aimed at treating molluscum contagiosum skin problems on kids -- for which it gets mixed reviews. We didn't find information on using it for wrinkles.

Q: What was the cause of death of Jacqueline Kennedy?

A: She died of cancer -- non-Hodgkins lymphoma.

Q: Will you print a correction about the question on Crazy Horse? Theodore Roosevelt doesn't have anything to do with Crazy Horse.

A: The second part of the question asked about Mount Rushmore; that's why he was mentioned.

Q: Is Kristin Rogers still working at KWWL? If not, where is she based out of now?

A: Rogers is now working in sales for Hibu, a Cedar Rapids digital marketing firm, according to her social media.

Q: Does Mia O'Brien still work at KGAN sports? If not, where is she now?

A: She left the station in August for a job as a sports reporter and anchor with First Coast News in Jacksonville, Fla.

Q: Are there any paid phone booths in the U.S. anymore?

A: A CNN report in March found there are about 100,000 pay phones left in the U.S., with about a fifth of them in New York.

Q: Does Meteorologist Maria LaRosa still do the Weekend Recharge show for the Weather Channel?

A: No, she left the channel in September.

Q: What is a phone number to reach someone who sells Avon?

A: Try calling Avon at (800) 367-2866 for local sellers, or check avon.com.

Q: Is there any way to appeal or contact the Social Security office since I was told wrong about when I was able to start drawing?

A: You can call the Social Security Administration at (800) 772-1213 or send email through the website at ssa.gov.

Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.

