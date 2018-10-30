Q: There is a Brandon Brown and Scott Brown involved in the Chris Soules trial. Are they related?
A: According to the article in the Sept. 15, 2017, edition of The Courier, Brandon Brown, defense attorney, is no relation to Scott Brown, assistant Iowa attorney general.
Q: Will "Trading Spaces" be returning to TLC in the near future?
A: A new season is now in production, according to the channel, but there's no word yet on when the new shows will air.
Q: Can you print the poem “When The Frost is on the Punkin”?
A: It's too long to print here; you can find it in poetry anthologies at the public library or on poetry websites.
Q: What year did singer Harry Chapin die? How did he die and how old was he?
A: Chapin was 38 when he died in 1981 in a highway crash.
Q: What channel were the CMT Country Awards on Oct. 17? Will it be repeated?
A: It was on the CMT network. We don't see any immediate reruns on the schedule, but you can see clips at www.cmt.com.
Q: Are Polly Holliday and Mel from Mel's Diner still living?
A: Holliday, who played Flo on "Alice," is still alive. Vic Tayback, who played Mel, died in 1990.
Q: Who do I contact to find out if Poxiderm really works getting rid of wrinkles?
A: The manufacturer says PoxiDerm is aimed at treating molluscum contagiosum skin problems on kids -- for which it gets mixed reviews. We didn't find information on using it for wrinkles.
Q: What was the cause of death of Jacqueline Kennedy?
A: She died of cancer -- non-Hodgkins lymphoma.
Q: Will you print a correction about the question on Crazy Horse? Theodore Roosevelt doesn't have anything to do with Crazy Horse.
A: The second part of the question asked about Mount Rushmore; that's why he was mentioned.
Q: Is Kristin Rogers still working at KWWL? If not, where is she based out of now?
A: Rogers is now working in sales for Hibu, a Cedar Rapids digital marketing firm, according to her social media.
Q: Does Mia O'Brien still work at KGAN sports? If not, where is she now?
A: She left the station in August for a job as a sports reporter and anchor with First Coast News in Jacksonville, Fla.
Q: Are there any paid phone booths in the U.S. anymore?
A: A CNN report in March found there are about 100,000 pay phones left in the U.S., with about a fifth of them in New York.
Q: Does Meteorologist Maria LaRosa still do the Weekend Recharge show for the Weather Channel?
A: No, she left the channel in September.
Q: What is a phone number to reach someone who sells Avon?
A: Try calling Avon at (800) 367-2866 for local sellers, or check avon.com.
Q: Is there any way to appeal or contact the Social Security office since I was told wrong about when I was able to start drawing?
A: You can call the Social Security Administration at (800) 772-1213 or send email through the website at ssa.gov.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.