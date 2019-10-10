Q: Can you print background information on Tom Steyer, a candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries?
A: Tom Steyer, 62, is a billionaire hedge fund executive who recently announced his intention to run for president. Earlier this year, in January, he declared he didn’t plan to run, but after watching the first Democratic debate he changed his mind. Previously he has funded a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump and NextGen America. He has not previously held an elected office. He’ll make his first Democratic debate appearance on Oct. 15.
Q: Every month the Waterloo Community School District lists a vendor payment to Advantage Screen Print and Embroidery. Every week the city of Waterloo lists a payment to Advantage Print and Embroidery. Are bids let for the needed services or does this business have a monopoly with the school district and city?
A: The city of Waterloo spent $21,358 at Advantage ScreenPrint over the past year. Leisure Services uses a formal bid process for orders of more than $1,000 and an informal taking of quotes for purchases under $1,000. A number of larger projects went to other vendors during the year. Fire Rescue sought bids for coats, but Advantage ScreenPrint was the only bidder. Waterloo Code Enforcement has used Advantage for some time and did not seek new bids this year as the company has the correct logo screen on file. Waterloo Schools did not respond to this question.
Q: I read in the Courier that schools have meatless Mondays, but serve beans instead. Then in the same paper there is an article that says beans are “incomplete proteins.” The article says meat has all of the complete proteins that people need. Can you explain what the school’s thinking is?
A: According to Donna Matlock, a consultant with the Iowa Department of Education, “Beans provide a plant base protein that is sufficient in meeting the meal pattern and nutrition requirements. Animal protein has saturated fats which beans lack.” Renee Greiner of Martin Bros. added, “Proteins are built from amino acids and there are nine essential for us humans to function. Incomplete proteins do not contain one or more of these nine essential and legumes and other plant sources would be included. We have found, though, that a complement to a legume is a grain, nut, or seed like rice or almonds. So whether rice and beans are eaten together or in the same day we have a complete protein.”
Q: Are there any restrooms open at the La Porte City Elementary School for soccer practice or games?
A: “The restrooms located in the softball concessions stand near the fields are open during games,” said Union Community Schools Superintendent Travis Fleshner. “We have not opened the school or concessions restrooms during practice times, primarily because practice time (is) outside of normal hours of operation.”
Q: Where does Al Gore live these days?
A: Outside of Nashville, Tennessee, most of the time, according to news reports, although he owns other homes.
