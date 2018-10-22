Q: How do we get the formula for the heat index?
A: The instructions: "Use a thermometer to measure the air temperature in degrees Fahrenheit and call it F. For example, if the temperature was 96 degrees Fahrenheit, F would be 96. Divide the relative humidity by 100 to convert it from a percentage to a decimal and call it H. For example, if the relative humidity was 70 percent, you would divide 70 by 100 to get 0.7. Use the following heat index formula: HI= -42.379 + 2.04901523_F + 10.14333127_H - 0.22475541_F_H - 6.83783_10^-3_F^2 - 5.481717_10^-2_H^2+1.22874_10^-3_F^2_H + 8.5282_10^-4_F_H^2 - 1.99_10^-6_F^2*H^2. The carets (^) represent exponents. .. For example, if you had a temperature of 96 degrees and a relative humidity of 0.7, you would get a heat index of about 126 degrees Fahrenheit." Or you can make it easy on yourself and check the National Weather Service chart at www.weather.gov/safety/heat-index.
Q: How many radon deaths are there in Iowa from gas in a basement?
A: A University of Iowa study estimated about 400 Iowans die each year from radon exposure.
Q: Why was the character of Alvin Olinsky on "Chicago PD" killed off last season?
A: The show's producers said in interviews they wrote in Olinsky's death as an appropriate ending to a season-long storyline.
Q: What happened to the lady teacher, I believe in Cedar Rapids, accused of having a rope around a black doll and pulling it across her classroom?
A: According to media reports, Tammy Ryan was fired by the Cedar Rapids Community Schools at the end of August based on the recommendation of the superintendent following a hearing by the Board of Education. She had been suspended from her position as a special education teacher at Metro Alternative High School in April due to the doll incident.
Q: Can you use aronia berries in a pie or how do you use them?
A: According to Black Hawk County Extension, aronia berries can be eaten fresh, but most people are not sold on the taste. However, once processed into aronia wine, jams, jellies, juice, salsa, tea, syrup and baked goods, the aronia takes on a whole new taste of its own. The berries also have a deep natural coloring that can be added to juices, ice cream, yogurt and other products.
Q: How many children does Governor Reynolds have?
A: Reynolds has three daughters and nine grandchildren.
Q: What was Patrick Swayze's first movie?
A: His first movie credit was for 1979's "Skatetown USA."
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.