Q: Regarding the boy and dog found in Dry Run Creek: Has the other dog ever been found?
A: Fourteen-year-old Victor Escobar said he did find Teddy, his German shepherd/border collie mix, but didn’t elaborate. Originally, as we reported, Escobar was walking Teddy along with his Doberman pinscher Princess when they were caught in the rain-swollen Dry Run Creek as it raged through Liberty Park in Waterloo in early September. Escobar was rescued and Princess was swept through a drainage pipe but survived, but Teddy was initially unaccounted for.
Q: In Meyer’s Lake, who pays for the electricity to blow the water up in the air?
A: The city of Evansdale pays for the Angels Park fountains out of the general fund expenditures, said Mayor Doug Faas.
Q: Who does the maintenance on the Deerwood baseball diamonds where they play t-ball?
A: The Evansdale Youth Softball Association board is responsible, though the city of Evansdale occasionally helps level roadways after flood events, said Mayor Doug Faas.
Q: Is there a website or place where a landlord can post a tenant’s name stating they are destructive and don’t pay their bills?
A: No. Iowa’s landlord/tenant law determines what remedies a landlord has when a tenant does not pay rent or causes damages to a property. A landlord in that position should contact an attorney before taking any action.
Q: I would like to change political parties from Republican to independent. What is the procedure to do this?
A: Register your party of affiliation with your county auditor’s office or on the Iowa Secretary of State’s website at https://sos.iowa.gov/.
Q: Is Prairie Lakes Church moving to a red metal building in Cedar Falls?
A: No, the Cedar Falls campus remains (since 2005) at its present location, the corner of Hudson and Viking Roads, and they have no plans to relocate.
Q: Will the Cedar Valley Memories II book be reprinted? I’d like to complete some sets for Christmas gifts.
A: We have sold out of the second book and and will not be reprinting.
Q: If September’s rain would’ve been snow, how many inches of snow would we have on the ground?
A: It depends somewhat on how cold it is. But according to the National Severe Storms Laboratory, “On average, 13 inches of snow equals one inch of rain in the U.S., although this ratio can vary from two inches for sleet to nearly 50 inches for very dry, powdery snow under certain conditions.” We had 13.35 inches of rain in September, which would mean about 173.5 inches of snow — more than 14 feet!
Q: The United Nations voted to put restrictions on Iran or Korea and President Trump said countries that didn’t vote with the U.S. their U.S. foreign aid would be eliminated. Has this happened?
A: No. Trump sought to slash foreign aid in this year’s budget, but ended up signing a budget without those cuts after Congress objected. The proposed cuts were not tied to sanctions.
