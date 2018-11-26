Q: Why doesn’t the grade school in Gilbertville have a guidance counselor?
A: Shelby Douglas, principal of Immaculate Conception/St. Joseph School, pointed to what was written in the school newsletter Oct. 11: “By Iowa code, we are not required to have a counselor. We did search for one after the resignation but as of the end of July, we were still not able to fill the part-time position.” The passage goes on to say that staff support students “in their physical, emotional, spiritual, psychological, social, and intellectual growth” and strive to help them build problem-solving skills. “That is not to say that if there is a significant concern for which we do not have the skills to address with your student, we would not seek additional resources,” including access to the trained Area Education Agency personnel. Douglas noted that all the school’s newsletters are posted online at boscocatholic.org. “We would also encourage anyone who has a question about our school to call us directly at (319) 296-1089,” she added.
Q: When will the Neuro RehabCare building on Rachael in Waterloo be open?
A: Sorry. We called the business and emailed its parent company with your question but received no response.
Q: What time do you all update obituaries?
A: The most recent obituaries are posted on our website at midnight each night.
Q: Can a cement truck get a waiver to haul heavier loads over the 10-ton limit on the highway?
A: The short answer is yes. The Iowa Department of Transportation issues permits for overweight loads on state and interstate highways. Specifications and maximum loads for construction vehicles are based on a chart and formula that takes into account the number of axles, distances between axles and other factors.
Q: Did Linda Blair make any movies before or after the “Exorcist”?
A: She had a few roles as a child actress before the 1973 movie and has had a long career since, mostly with roles in TV.
Q: Why did Danny Pino and Raul Esparza leave “Law and Order SVU”?
A: Pino, after years of playing a cop on “SVU” and other shows, was ready for a change, according to the show’s producers. Last spring Esparza said in an interview, “I’ve done six seasons, I felt like it was time to go. I had explored a lot of what I thought Barba was about. I just felt it was time to move on.”
Q: How much does a passport cost and where do I get one?
A: You can find lots of information and options at the U.S. State Department website: https://travel.state.gov/. You can apply at the county courthouse or the U.S. Post Office. Charges for adults over the age of 16 applying for the first time are $110 for the passport book, $30 for a passport card, or $140 for both, plus a $35 execution fee.
Q: On the Oprah channel is “If Loving You Is Wrong” returning for another season or is it canceled?
A: It looks as if a new season is planned, but with no air dates announced yet.
