Q: Do you have an address where I can write WeatherTech floor mats?
A: Write to 841 Remington Blvd., Bolingbrook, IL 60440.
Q: You said “throw the bums out” in an election story; was that meant to be disrespectful?
A: Not at all. The phrase is an old one in politics and election coverage, one we thought people would recognize. It dates to the 1920s, apparently, when bar bouncers would literally throw rowdy customers out. It’s been widely used in baseball, too, and then migrated to the political world.
Q: You had a picture of the new Hurts Donut. What is that address?
A: It’s at 100 E. Second St. Suite 108 in Cedar Falls.
Q: How old is Sen. Grassley?
A: He is 86.
Q: I saw an ad for Movember. What is the purpose of this group?
A: They work to improve men’s health. According to the group, their focus is “tackling prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention. ... By 2030, we aim to reduce the number of men dying prematurely by 25%.”
Q: I heard some Fareway stores will be open on Sundays. Does that include the stores in Waterloo and Cedar Falls? If so, what date will that start?
A: A call to Fareway headquarters was not returned. But it doesn’t look as if Sunday hours are planned. According to the Fareway website: “Fareway’s policy of being closed on Sunday has been in place for as long as our company has been in existence. We believe our customers, employees, and business partners deserve a day at home with their families—free from the fast-paced life we all live the other six days of the week.”
Q: How much energy from windmills in Iowa is sent to other states?
A: It’s not clear. The Iowa Utilities Board said in an email, “Although your question sounds like there should be a simple answer, it is actually more complex. As a practical matter, once electricity is generated and put on the electric grid, the specific electrons are no longer trackable. This energy flows into the Midcontinent Independent System Operator energy market, which MidAmerican and Alliant are members of, and where it is sold to the market participants in Iowa and surrounding states. The costs and benefits associated with the energy MidAmerican and Alliant generate on behalf of Iowa customers flow to all customers in the Iowa service territory.” You can see more statistics and specifics at iub.iowa.gov.
Q: There used to be gypsies who would come around the neighborhood selling goods, or who would tell fortunes at Cattle Congress. What became of them?
A: We have heard stories like that from a number of older people about the people now more commonly called Roma or Romani, but we don’t have a good answer. One Courier interview from October 1913 with Hezekiah Wells, who called himself King of the Gypsies and said he had grown rich telling fortunes at fairs, quoted him as saying many gypsies were settling down in various towns.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
