Q: Is it true we will need to get a new driver’s license by 2020 and will need to take all kinds of information to the driver’s license station in order to get it?
A: According to Andrea Henry with the Iowa Department of Transportation, “Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, if you plan to use your driver’s license or state issued ID as identification in order to board a commercial aircraft or enter federal facilities or nuclear power plants that require identification, you will need to make sure it is a REAL ID. If your card is marked with a yellow star in the upper-right corner, it is a REAL ID. The REAL ID Act is a federal law that was passed after the 9/11 attacks and is intended to counter terrorism and protect federal facilities and activities. The act requires states, such as Iowa, to validate an individual’s identity before issuing a REAL ID compliant state driver’s licenses or identification card.
“What that means to citizens is that you are going to need to bring a few documents into a driver’s service center to validate your identity before you can be issued a REAL ID. These are the same type of documents that you needed to bring when you got your license or ID for the first time. You need one document that proves your identity and date of birth (typically a certified birth certificate or passport), a document that proves your Social Security number (typically a Social Security card or W-2 form) or immigration number for persons authorized to be present in the United States but not issued a Social Security number, and two documents that reflect the Iowa address where you live (like utility bills, insurance cards, etc). To build a customized list of documents you need to bring with you to obtain a REAL ID visit https://iowadot.gov/mvd/realid/success.aspx.
“If you do not plan to use your driver’s license or state-issued ID to board a commercial aircraft or enter federal facilities or nuclear power plants that require identification, you do not need to obtain a REAL ID. You can keep your current license or ID as it is. ... REAL ID only affects your ability to use your license or ID for official federal purposes. It doesn’t affect the ability to use your card for any other purpose, including driving, voting, buying alcohol or tobacco, purchasing pharmaceuticals, seeking medical treatment, renting cars, seeking financial services, etc.”
Q: What is the phone number to call Amani Community Services?
A: (319) 232-5660.
Q: Is there a local group that would make use of yarn and greeting cards? If so, where can they be taken?
A: If any groups can use them, please let us know, and we’ll update this.
Q: What is being constructed on the corner of Hudson Road and West Ridgeway Avenue?
A: Holiday Inn and convention center is under construction near the northeast corner of Hudson and West Ridgeway Ave.
Q: What construction is being done just off 12th Street to the west of the UNI-Dome and McLeod Center?
A: UNI is relocating their practice fields.
Q. Where’s the closest Cracker Barrel? How about Happy Joe’s?
A. According to Cracker Barrel, the nearest locations are at 11701 University Ave. in Clive or 300 Jason Way Court in Davenport. For Happy Joe’s, go to 5070 Lindale Drive N.E. or 3315 Williams Blvd. S.W. in Cedar Rapids or 1213 12th Ave. in Dyersville.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
