Q: Where can I find the book printed about Cedar Falls that was available around 2014 or 2015?
A: The Cedar Falls Historical Society, 308 W. Third St., published a book of images of Cedar Falls in 2015. They currently have limited copies available in their gift shop.
Q: When I call this number, why doesn’t anyone ever answer?
A: The phone line for the Call the Courier number goes straight to a voicemail system; it’s designed for people to leave questions anonymously, and there is no way for a person to pick it up. If you need to speak to someone at the paper, call one of the other contact numbers listed in the paper, on our website or in the phone book.
Q: What happened on Megyn Kelly’s TV show recently to cause NBC to cancel her show?
A: The final straw for Kelly was comments she made defending putting on blackface for Halloween. That came on the heels of other things she’s said that have caused problems.
Q: Can a former a president run as a vice presidential candidate?
A: It’s unclear. The 22nd Amendment says no one can be elected president more than twice. It doesn’t literally state no one can serve more than two terms, apparently allowing a former president to serve as vice president, and theoretically as president again if the sitting president then died or became incapacitated. However, the 12th Amendment states “no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President.” Some scholars argue having served as president makes a person “constitutionally ineligible” to be vice president. But again, the Constitution doesn’t literally state that. Ultimately it is a matter the courts would have to decide.
Q: Did the Ashley Hinson who is running for Senate previously work at KCRG news?
A: Yes. Her biography said for more than a decade she worked as a news anchor, reporter and producer at KCRG-TV9 in Cedar Rapids.
Q: On TV there’s a commercial for Nature Valley and the song says “the more we are together, together in nature, the more we are together, the better we’ll be.” What is the title of this song?
A: It’s a version of the old folk song “The More We Get Together,” recorded by singer and songwriter Jonny Fritz.
Q: Will there be any new “Pawn Stars” shows?
A: The “Best of Pawn Stars? is currently airing; it’s not clear whether there will be a new season.
Q: Is Julie Chen coming back to “The Talk” show?
A: Not any time soon. Chen resigned from the show in September and said she needed to focus on her family and son, shortly after her husband, Les Moonves, stepped down as chief executive of CBS amid sexual misconduct allegations.
Q: In the Oct. 30 Call the Courier there was a question about Maria La Rosa not working at the Weather Channel. Where is she at now?
A: As far as we can tell, she hasn’t announced her next step. After she left the channel in September, she simply tweeted: “I promise I’ll share more with you all!”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
