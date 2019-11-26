Q. What were the results for the city council positions in Gilbertville? I don't think it was ever published.
A. That's because there were no contested races for Gilbertville City Council. Council member and mayor pro-tem Scott Becker won his seat back, and he'll be joined by Mike Even and Isaiah Corbin, the other two names on the ballot for the seats being vacated by Dan Ramaker and Jeff Balvanz. And Jeff Frost -- who has been filling in a vacancy since May -- officially was elected to fill that vacancy.
Q. If we call 911 with a cellphone, will they be able to tell our location from that?
A. When someone calls 911 from a cellphone the Black Hawk County Consolidated Communications Center is not given the address of the call, said director Judy Flores. The center is provided the latitude/longitude of the cell phone, which plots the call on a map within a couple hundred meters. Once the caller disconnects, the center is not able to track the location. If the caller is in a building, that can make it more difficult to determine their location. Flores noted the center is using a new program called Rapid SOS, which does give a better location. The program allows tracking of the phone for approximately 10 minutes after the call has disconnected. Rapid SOS only works with certain carriers.
Q. Does it use less electricity to use a radio than a TV?
A. In general, yes, according to the U.S. Department of Energy website.
Q. What is the Social Security office we can write to get a name changed on our cards? The local office is no help at all.
A. You can try the national office: Social Security Administration, Office of Public Inquiries and Communications Support, 1100 W. High Rise, 6401 Security Blvd., Baltimore, MD 21235.
Q. What does Grassley think about Trump trashing his signature landmark whistle-blower legislation?
A. Iowa U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley told reporters in a Nov. 6 conference call he doesn’t agree with criticism of the law. He said it's important not to reveal the identity of intelligence agency whistleblowers because it could endanger them.
Q. Who decided to do school board elections at the same time as general elections? I have to drive over 30 miles to participate in both.
A. That change was approved by the Legislature and signed into law by the governor in 2017. This November was the first time it was put into effect.
Q. Why didn't you post anything about the girls state cheerleading competition?
A. Thanks for tipping us off to them. We hadn't been sent any information on it, so we went looking and found the results and printed them earlier this month.
Q. In 2018, what percentage of children born in Black Hawk County were illegitimate?
A. The most recent data we found was for 2017 -- about 45.2 percent of children were born to unmarried women in Black Hawk County, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
