Q: Black Hawk County is replacing the bridge across the west fork of the Cedar into Finchford. It closed in July. What is the target opening date?
A: The bridge deck replacement on Finchford Road is expected to wrap up by Nov. 9, weather permitting.
Q: Now that old Highway 218 from Janesville to Cedar Falls is being resurfaced, when will Janesville fix the rest of the road?
A: The city is currently gathering and reviewing information, including cost estimates, for a project to resurface Pine Street and West Seventh Street in Janesville.
Q: Are there any intentions to limit the size of the loads that are hauled in farm wagons that are ruining our roads and bridges?
A: Black Hawk County engineers inspect bridges every 24 months to make sure they can carry legal loads. If the bridge is deteriorating and it is suspected it cannot carry those legal loads, depending on the axle configuration, the bridge is posted for three classes of axle limits or a gross vehicle weight rating. It is up to the legislature to determine the legal load limits for the primary and secondary road systems. Rather than limiting these loads, last session the legislature voted to allow construction vehicles on the secondary road system to carry the load limits allowed on the primary system. This will lead to more postings of bridges for certain heavy vehicles.
Q: On “Gunsmoke,” sometimes they drink chicory instead of coffee. What is chicory?
A: Chicory is a plant in the dandelion family whose roots can be roasted to make a kind of coffee. It was often drunk in the West when coffee wasn’t available. It’s naturally caffeine free, so some people drink it for that reason.
Q: On “Big Bang Theory,” are their apartments TV sets, or do they rent real apartments?
A: Those are sets they use.
Q: When approaching an unmarked intersection, what rules apply to which car has the right of way?
A: Legally, Iowa code section 321.319 specifies that the vehicle on the right has the right of way at uncontrolled intersections. Practically speaking, if a vehicle on the left is already in the intersection, the vehicle on the right should yield the right-of-way.
Q: I noticed on the composting sign on Independence Avenue hours are supposed to be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., but why were they closed when I went at 7 p.m. Oct. 23?
A: As of Sept. 2, the yard waste site hours changed for the fall season to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The sign now reflects that time.
Q: What date is the leaf drop-off place closing for Waterloo?
A: The yard waste site closes for the season Dec. 1.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
