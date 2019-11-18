Q: Who owns Sinclair Broadcasting? Is it related to the old Sinclair Oil Co.?
A: Sinclair Broadcast Group is now a publicly traded company; the family of founder Julian Sinclair Smith maintains a controlling interest. Sinclair Oil was founded in 1916 by Harry Ford Sinclair; there’s no connection.
Q: How many times did Barack Obama invoke executive privilege without going through Congress, and how many times has Donald Trump done this?
A: President Barack Obama asserted executive privilege once, in June 2012, to withhold Department of Justice documents related to the Operation Fast and Furious controversy. A court overruled that assertion. Trump has asserted executive privilege a dozen times and counting, beginning with his refusal to release his tax returns to Congress as required by federal law. Garrett Epps, a professor of constitutional law at the University of Baltimore, wrote in The Atlantic: “This was the first of nearly a dozen refusals by the administration to provide information that lies far outside the contours of executive privilege as previously asserted. Beyond tax returns, the administration has refused to turn over, or sought to block the release of, documents related to the president’s pre-presidential accountants and bankers, the White House security-clearance process, the decision to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census form (which has since been blocked by the Supreme Court), and the House Judiciary Committee’s inquiry into obstruction of justice. It has blocked testimony by former White House Counsel Don McGahn about Trump’s efforts to derail the special-counsel investigation. It has sought to shield grand-jury testimony heard during the Robert Mueller probe from Congress’s eyes. It has directed Corey Lewandowski, who was never a federal employee, not to discuss his conversations as a private citizen with Trump.”
Q: What is Steve Schmitt’s record of attendance for the Waterloo City Council?
A: There were 47 regular Waterloo City Council meetings in the past year from Nov. 5, 2018, to Oct. 28, 2019. Councilman Steve Schmitt missed two of those meetings, on Oct. 7 and Oct. 14.
Q: Was it legal for current Mayor Tim Swope to hand out election signs that he has in City Hall to citizens as they come in?
A: Mayor Tim Swope said he never handed out any campaign signs from City Hall. The signs were delivered when Swope was on vacation and someone put them behind his desk, he said. But none were distributed from City Hall.
Q: When is the new recycle program going to start?
A: The voluntary curbside recycling program is expected to start Dec. 1.
Q: Is there anyone in the community that accepts new, unused greeting/Christmas cards?
A: The thrift stores will all accept them for re-sale. If there is some other group looking for them, please let us know, and we’ll update this.
Q: How can I write to Lester Holt of NBC News?
A: Send him mail at NBC News, 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, N.Y. 10112.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
