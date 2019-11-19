Q: A Sunday writer states there are 136 cities with public safety officers as being very safe, but the local firefighters union president in his column cited 14 negative things about the PSOs. Is this fact or fiction? Can The Courier help the citizens of Cedar Falls sort this out?
A: The public safety program is a topic on which reasonable people can disagree. The Courier has published numerous articles over the past several years outlining the arguments for and against the program. Advocates of PSO programs cite advantages such as reducing response times, creating a greater overall number of firefighters and police officers, reducing nonproductive time of firefighters in an era when few structure fires occur, and saving money. Critics say professional firefighters are superior to PSOs, who can never be adequately cross-trained to do two highly specialized jobs. They say the PSO model poisons morale and the teamwork that is key to fighting fires. It’s possible there is truth to arguments on both sides.
Q: Can you reprint the other search engines besides Google?
A: There are hundreds, though many use the technology of big players like Google, which has the largest market share worldwide. Other general search engines you may have heard of include Bing, Yahoo, DuckDuckGo, Ask.com, AOL Search and Dogpile.
Q: Is Wendi McLendon Covey, who starred on “The Goldbergs,” related to Rachel Covey who was in “Enchanted”?
A: There’s no relation that we could find.
Q: Where are there Happy Joe’s Pizza Parlors still in Iowa?
A: According to the company, there are locations in Bettendorf, Burlington, Cascade, Cedar Rapids, Clinton, Coralville, Davenport, Dewitt, Dyersville, Dubuque, Eldridge, Hiawatha, Keokuk, LeClaire, Maquoketa, Muscatine, Ottumwa, Pella, Urbandale and Walcott.
Q: How much are the insurance premiums for the La Porte City Ag Museum and old fire station?
A: For fiscal year 2019, the insurance premiums for the museum facilities and operations totaled $3,642.10, according to the City Clerk’s Office.
Q: Why at the Iowa game in Iowa City do they have six highway patrolmen at the game?
A: Members of the Iowa State Patrol, along with law enforcement officials from multiple area jurisdictions, provide security and assist teams in traveling to and from stadiums on game days at both Iowa and Iowa State. At Iowa, for example, they escort team buses for both Iowa and the visiting team from their hotels in Cedar Rapids to Kinnick Stadium before the game, ensuring an unimpeded trek to the stadium despite typically heavy traffic on game days. They also assist opposing teams in leaving the facility after games.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
