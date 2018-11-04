Q: On “Days of Our Lives” are Rex Brady and Brady Black the same person?
A: Actor Kyle Lowder, who first played the adult version of Brady Black, is now playing the role of Rex Brady on the show.
Q: If I win the Powerball, can I pay them a fee to remain anonymous?
A: Not in this state, according to the Iowa Lottery: “Under Iowa law, lottery winners’ information is public, so it is not possible for winners to be anonymous in our state. If you were to claim the prize as part of a trust or other legal entity such as a limited liability corporation, the name of that entity would be released along with the identities of the members in it.”
Q: When will season two of “Yellowstone” be on?
A: This summer Paramount said production on a 10-episode second season would start soon for a 2019 launch. The exact date hasn’t been announced.
Q: What is the address and phone number of NBC?
A: Write to NBC at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10112, or call (212) 664-4444.
Q: The Oct. 29 “Most Wanted” said a man was wanted for mittimus. What does that mean?
A: Mittimus refers to a court order for a sheriff or police officer to escort a person to a prison, typically for a past offense. It’s often used when someone is picked up because they are supposed to serve jail time.
Q: Who is financing the caravan?
A: According to those participating, no one. The caravan was the brainchild of leftist activists in Honduras — an effort to embarrass newly re-elected President Juan Orlando Hernández and to spotlight to the plight of impoverished migrants. Migrants have been surviving on handouts from strangers. Reports the migrants are being paid have been made without evidence, multiple news sources in the U.S. and in Central America have reported.
Q: We were traveling from Elk Run to Waterloo on 380 and noticed a severe crash that went through the sound barrier, but never saw anything in the paper. Did you report on this?
A: We had at least two stories with pictures on the fatal crash that happened there Aug. 31.
Q: When will the large holes on Watters Road between Hudson and Hollis roads, which was under water, be fixed?
A: Those holes were repaired as soon as county officials saw them.
Q: When will Waterloo turn over the title of the city market for the new redevelopment?
A: It isn’t turning over the title to anyone. The Verve kombucha brewery is planning to lease the building from the city.
The city is prevented from selling the building at this time because of the state grant used for its renovation.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
