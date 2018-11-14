Q: The roundabout at Cedar Heights and University looks like it is finished on the east side. Why haven’t they taken the cones down and opened up the second lane?
A: The cones are still in place because leaving the roundabout heading west remains a single lane. The cones direct traffic into a single lane. The cones will need to be in place until the project is completed. It is anticipated to be completed by mid-November.
Q: I see the wind turbines are being taken down by Fairbank. Will the Wapsie Valley School District still get the $40,000 a year promised for 30 years?
A: If there is nothing there to pay property taxes, the school district will not get property taxes. Based on the current tax rates, the three turbines would have begun paying $14,750 in combined property taxes in 2020, which would grow to $88,681 annually in 2025 and beyond. The school district’s share would have been $8,500 initially and $50,500 annually in the future years.
Q: I have been paying for Hulu on my TV since this summer for $39.99, and now they are adding a state tax to it. Is it legal or why did they just start doing this?
A: State sales tax was added to video streaming services such as Hulu and Amazon Prime as part of Iowa’s tax reform bill, signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds at the end of May of this year. The bill also added state sales tax to ride-sharing services such as Uber and Lyft, as well as online purchases.
Q: Why along the entire length of 380 between St. Louis and Clear Lake is Waterloo the only place that has stoplights?
A: Interstate 380 runs from near Iowa City to Waterloo. If the caller is talking about the Avenue of the Saints, which runs from St. Louis to St. Paul, Minn., and utilizes a variety of highways, there are other places with stoplights along that route, including many in Hannibal, Mo. Perhaps the caller is talking about the stoplights on U.S. Highway 218 through Waterloo. That portion of the highway was originally proposed to be elevated. The decision was made in the 1980s to build the highway at grade with intersections so the savings could be utilized to make other major road improvements throughout the Cedar Valley.
Q: Who pays for the public employee union’s recertification vote?
A: Iowa law requires the collective bargaining units, or unions, to pay for the cost of the election as established by the Public Employee Relations Board.
Q: Is the sidewalk along San Marnan Drive, between Ansborough and West Fourth, going to be a dead end at Ansborough?
A: This is a trail along Ansborough Avenue from Fitzway Drive to San Marnan, then west along San Marnan. It will eventually be extended all the way to West Fourth Street. It will allow for connection to the sidewalks in the South Waterloo Business Park.
Update
A question in the Nov. 8 paper asked about neighborhood grocery stores at Ninth and South streets. A reader kindly let us know Peg Meredith had a store there in the past.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
