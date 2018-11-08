Q: Were the Marshalltown and Pella tornadoes this summer stronger than the one many years ago in Charles City?
A: The storms that went through Marshalltown and Pella were rated EF-3, according to the National Weather Service, with winds up to 144 mph. The May 1968 tornado that hit Charles City was rated F5 on the old Fujita scale, with winds from 261-318 mph.
Q: Has Union Pacific Railroad successfully manufactured a railroad tie with recycled rubber tires to replace wooden ties being destroyed by termites?
A: According to the company, “Union Pacific uses concrete ties in high-tonnage, high-traffic areas where wear and tear is much greater. Because concrete ties last much longer than wooden ones, they require fewer materials and generate much less waste. We also use composite ties, made from 100 percent recycled plastic, in areas such as the Gulf Coast where wet weather reduces the lifespan of wood ties.”
Q: Is there a blue month for men’s cancer? If so, when is it?
A: September is prostate cancer awareness month.
Q: Actress Linda Marsh, who was born in 1939, appeared in “Death Valley Days.” Is she still living?
A: Yes — she is now 79.
Q: Who was former actor and President Ronald Reagan married to in 1965?
A: To his second wife, Nancy.
Q: In the 1950s there were lots of little neighborhood grocery stores. What were the names of the stores at Ninth and South, Baltimore and West Fourth and also Fifth Street toward downtown from West High?
A: Better Buy Market was at Ninth and South, according to old city directories. Some possibilities for the others: Ditto Food Market is listed at 930 West Fifth, Scholl’s Food Shop was at 1223 W. Fifth, and Morgensen Groceries was at 1512 W. Fifth. The Tick Tock Market was at 304 W. Fourth. In 1956, Roma Jane’s Grocery also was at 508 W. Fourth, and Jeannett’s Foodhaven was listed at 712 W. Fifth.
Q: How can the ANACAPA company just donate the property at 536 Dawson to the city, so the city has to deal with it?
A: It can’t. The Waterloo City Council had to vote to accept the property, which it did.
Q: How many sets of stoplights has Waterloo added to the streets in the last year?
A: In 2017, two intersections were signalized, said Traffic Engineer Mohammad Elahi. Signals have been removed at two other intersections.
Q: What is the shelf life of canned goods?
A: According to the Extension Service, “As a general rule, unopened home canned foods have a shelf life of one year and should be used before two years. Commercially canned foods should retain their best quality until the expiration code date on the can. This date is usually two to five years from the manufacture date. High acid foods usually have a shorter shelf life than low acid foods. For emergency storage, commercially canned foods in metal or glass will remain safe to consume as long as the seal has not been broken. (That is not to say the quality will be retained for that long).”
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.