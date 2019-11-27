Q: About the story on the mother who lost her legs and her unborn baby, is there a way to donate to that family?
A: Yes. Donations are being taken for Anna Bindert through a GoFundMe page online at www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-anna-bindert.
Q: What is the meaning of Indian summer?
A: It just refers to a time of fair weather, blue skies and mild temperatures in the fall after we’ve already had some cold, rather wintry days.
Q: Where are the large popcorn containers sold with the logos of three state universities of Iowa?
A: They’re at Here’s What’s Poppin’ stores in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, though they may also be at other places.
Q: When did Donald and Melania Trump get married? How old are they both? Does she have any siblings?
A: They were married in 2005. He is 73, and she is 49. She has a sister and a half brother.
Q: When did Robert Urich die? How old was he? is his wife still alive?
A: The actor died of cancer in 2002, age 55. His wife, actress Heather Menzies, died in 2017.
Q: What year was Veterans Day declared a national holiday? In Canada, I think they call it Remembrance Day. When did that start?
A: President Woodrow Wilson first proclaimed Armistice Day on Nov. 11, 1919, at the end of World War I. In 1938 it was made a national holiday. The proposal to make the holiday Veterans’ Day first came in 1945; that became law in 1954. In Canada, it was originally called Armistice Day as well; it was first called Remembrance Day in 1931, meant to place more emphasis on the soldiers whose deaths were being remembered.
Q: Does the new police chief in Hudson live in Hudson or Waterloo?
A: Chief Daniel Banks lives in the southern area of Waterloo within the Hudson residency requirements distance limits, said Hudson Mayor George Wessel.
Q: A lot of the wreaths hung up in downtown Waterloo are burned out and unmatched. Are there plans to fix those?
A: Main Street Waterloo replaced the burned-out bulbs last year and has been putting together a plan to purchase new decorations, said Jessica Rucker, the organization’s executive director. Main Street is also seeking donations and grant opportunities to update the decorations. Some of the power outlets in the light poles are not working and Main Street is working with the city to rectify that issue.
Q: Cedar Falls built a new public safety building, and the old fire station on 18th Street is still full of equipment. Are they going to auction this equipment off since they have a non-functioning fire service?
A: The fire station located at 18th and Main streets remains open and fully staffed, 24 hours a day, as does the new fire station at the Cedar Falls Public Safety building, located at 4600 S. Main St. Amanda Huisman, a spokeswoman for the city, said Cedar Falls will always have at least two fire station locations that are both fully staffed 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Calls are taken on a special Courier phone line at 234-3566. Questions are answered by Courier staff and staff at the Waterloo Public Library.
